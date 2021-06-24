‘Supernatural’ Prequel About the Winchester Parents Headed to The CW

“Supernatural,” the hit CW drama series starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, is getting a spinoff. The network has given a script commitment to “The Winchesters,” a prequel that will focus on Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, John and Mary.

Per the logline, the new show will be told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Ackles). It’s described as the epic, untold love story of how the couple met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

More from Variety

More to come.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.