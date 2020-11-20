Supernatural Fans React to Series Finale After 15 Seasons: 'I'm a Wreck'

Jack Rowand/The CW Supernatural

After 15 seasons, Supernatural has come to an end.

The series finale of the hit thriller aired on the CW Thursday evening, and fans are already mourning the long-running show.

"Well I'm a blubbering mess," one fan wrote on Twitter just after the finale finished airing.

Another fan tweeted, "Goodnight and goodbye to one of my favorite shows. I will miss watching all the stories about my favorite two brothers and their ragtag group of friends and family. Thank you Supernatural for 15 amazing seasons!"

"I haven’t cried like this since the March announcement. I am a wreck," another user posted.

"Beautifully written final episode," a fan wrote of the ending, adding, "I am in tears for sure! Thank you for the last 15 years Sam & Dean."

The show's two protagonists, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, previously said their goodbyes to the show before they began filming the finale in September.

"As I head out to my first day on my LAST season finale, I can't help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It's been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SuperNaturalNeverDies," Padalecki tweeted.

"It's gonna be a rough 2 weeks. #SeriesFinale," Ackles wrote.

After the last day of filming in October, series creator Eric Kripke marked the occasion on Twitter, sharing a GIF of the first Supernatural scene the crew shot.

"This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words," Kripke wrote. "But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @MishaCollins."

"Kick it in the ass" was the catchphrase of Supernatural producer and director Kim Manners, who died in January 2009.

Misha Collins, who played angel Castiel on the fantasy drama, echoed similar sentiments, writing: "#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better."

"Fight on," he added.