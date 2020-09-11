Supernatural Cast and Crew Mark the Final Day of Filming: 'Thanks for the Memories'

Jack Rowand/The CW Supernatural

Supernatural's cast and crew are commemorating the show's final day of filming.

On Thursday, the series' stars and crew members shared sweet tributes to the beloved CW hit, which is ending after 15 seasons. Supernatural will return for its final seven episodes on Oct. 8.

Series creator Eric Kripke marked the occasion on Twitter, sharing a GIF of the first Supernatural scene the crew shot.

"This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words," Kripke wrote. "But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @MishaCollins."

"Kick it in the ass" was the catchphrase of Supernatural producer and director Kim Manners, who died in January 2009.

Misha Collins, who played angel Castiel on the fantasy drama, echoed similar sentiments, writing: "#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better."

"Fight on," he added.

This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better.



Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL



— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history. Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment.



Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural https://t.co/niMKrSth9R



— Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) September 10, 2020

#ThankYouSupernatural 😭❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FaKKv69aoe — B R I A N A B U C K M A S T E R (@OfficialBrianaB) September 10, 2020

The words I will hear later today- Cut! Print! That’s a wrap ! That’s a season wrap and that’s a series wrap... pic.twitter.com/eGNcb5drJD — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) September 10, 2020

📷 Just feels like the right fit for today. https://t.co/N2TbPODWft https://t.co/Fccc2FZkQC — matt cohen (@mattcohen4real) September 10, 2020

It's the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn't know I'd feel all these feelings. Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family <3 pic.twitter.com/yNoalyuMHA — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) September 10, 2020

#Supernatural making me cry today, but what’s new 🤷🏻‍♀️



This crew, Jensen, Jared, and the fandom welcomed me in a way so rare that they made a 15 year old newbie feel like she belonged. They’ve done that for a lot of fifteen year olds. #ThankYouSupernatural https://t.co/AzS5G0uS10



— Madison McLaughlin (@MadisonMcLaugh) September 10, 2020

