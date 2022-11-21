Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox

The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own.

Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47.

"Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away," Kripke tweeted Sunday. "Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary."

Aycox first appeared on Supernatural in season 1, and quickly became a fan favorite as the demon — or at least its first human vessel — Meg. The character stuck around on the fantasy drama for years to come, with Rachel Miner taking up the role after Aycox, although Aycox would return for an episode in season 4.

"Sending love and light to Nicki's family and to all who knew and loved her," Miner tweeted. "She was always putting good out into the world."

Jim Beaver, who played veteran monster hunter Bobby Singer, recalled that Aycox was part of his first Supernatural episode and added, "She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague."

Read more tributes from the Supernatural cast and crew below.

Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022

My first Supernatural episode was with Nicki. She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague. Im so sad to hear of her death. Sleep well, my friend. https://t.co/l8QqZSBEwz — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) November 20, 2022

Sending love and light to Nicki's family and to all who knew and loved her 🕯️https://t.co/F6y18XjGqG — Rachel Miner (@RachelMiner1) November 20, 2022

A devastating loss. She was a great lady and fantastic actress. My thoughts are with her husband and family. https://t.co/myKaaOvyLC — Richard Speight, Jr. (@dicksp8jr) November 20, 2022

Sad news for the Supernatural family. It appears Nicki Aycox (Meg Masters) has moved on to the next dimension. She was the original SPN badass 💃🏼. Safe travels, Nicki. I hear the next stop is fabulous. See you there. ❤️ #spnfamily #spn #spnfandom #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/rrdfXa6jKk — Samantha Ferris (@samanthajferris) November 19, 2022

