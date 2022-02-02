Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing These Sneakers From 30 Years Ago, and Now They're on the Runway

Courtesy

When Miu Miu debuted its SS22 collection, people were shocked. The looks plastered all over social media featured frayed hems, ultra-mini skirts with the lowest low-rise cuts, and bright button-downs layered under cable knit sweaters cropped so intensely, some models' bras peeked out. Everyone was so fixated on the extreme DIY-ability of these runway looks, which people on TikTok took to the thrift stores to recreate to a T, that I think we may have all overlooked the best part — the shoes.

Aside from the two-tone loafers worn with gray socks, models also wore New Balance sneakers. I've written ad nauseam about the brand, which seems to be experiencing a renaissance right about now, having recently collaborated with fashion girl-favorite Staud (as seen on Katie Holmes). I've even dubbed New Balances the official supermodel off-duty sneaker. But the New Balance 574s on the Miu Miu runway were extra special, because they are part of an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that just launched yesterday.

Courtesy

Much like the rest of the collection, the sneaker is made of denim with raw-cut frayed edges. It's also $675, which is nearly $600 more than the OG 574, which debuted in 1988 and currently sells for $85. But it also features Miu Miu's logo and is so different from any other sneaker out there that I could see it being worth the investment.

574 New Balance x Miu Miu Denim Sneaker in White

Courtesy

Shop now: $695; miumiu.com

This marks Miu Miu's first ever sneaker collaboration, and is a unique launch for Prada's little sister. Miu Miu is known for its mary janes, ballet-flats, and studded platforms, not casual kicks. Personally, I've never been a huge fan of sneakers, but this is without a doubt another shoe I want to add to my beloved Miu Miu collection.

Chances are we're staring at the next supermodel sneaker, considering models like Emily Ratajkowski have been wearing full Miu Miu runway looks to events like the CFDA awards. It's only a matter of time until someone like Ratajkowski or Bella Hadid is spotted stepping out in downtown Manhattan with a pair. Looking like a Miu Miu girl has always been the goal, but it's truly never been easier. All you need is some frayed khakis, a cropped button down, and a pair of 574s.

Story continues

Seeing as the shoe, which was highly in demand even when there was just a pre-order sign up, is bound to sell out soon (some sizes are already unavailable), there are other options as well. If you're like me and saving up for the real deal, Nordstrom has the original 574 for $85, and it comes in a handful of colors from metallic silver to navy. Sure, it's no Miu Miu, but it's loved by Nordstrom shoppers and supermodels alike. It'll also look just as good with a cropped cable knit sweater and mini low-rise skirt, Miu Miu or not.

Shop the collaboration, plus more New Balance sneakers, below.

574 New Balance x Miu Miu Denim Sneaker in Royal Blue

574 New Balance x Miu Miu Denim Sneaker in Beige

New Balance 574 Sneaker

New Balance 574 Sneaker

New Balance 996 Sneaker

New Balance x Staud Sneaker

New Balance Women's 574 V2 Evergreen Sneaker

New Balance Women's 574 V2 Pink Sneaker