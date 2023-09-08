Supermodel Linda Evangelista Looks Chic in New York for her Book Signing at Marc Jacobs' Bookstore

The Canadian model was in the Big Apple to sign copies of her book collaboration with friend and photographer Steven Meisel

Eric Kowalsky/MEGA Supermodel Linda Evangelista arrives at Marc Jacobs bookstore Bookmarc in New York's West Village, Sept. 7.

As New York Fashion Week kicks off, a smiling Linda Evangelista greeted fans as she made her way to Marc Jacobs' bookstore for her book signing on Thursday.

The Canadian supermodel, dressed in all black, headed to the West Village neighborhood for her appearance at Bookmarc, the U.S. fashion designer's first books and accessories store. It is described as the "first-choice venue for book launches with friends and fans, who line the block to greet and celebrate new releases," per the Marc Jacobs website.

Evangelista, who teamed up with legendary photographer Steven Meisel, was at Bookmarc to sign copies of their book, Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel. The new work takes fashion lovers on a trip through Evangelista and Meisel's longtime friendship and the collaborations that defined it.

Appearing on the digital cover of WSJ Magazine’s Fall Men’s Style issue and lensed by Meisel, 69, in a candid interview, the supermodel — who is donating her book proceeds to a breast cancer research organization, per the publication — shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

Eric Kowalsky/MEGA Linda Evangelista waved to fans as she exited her vehicle in New York's West Village for her Sept. 7 book signing.

“It was detected in my annual mammogram,” she told the outlet. “The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy.”

However, in July 2022, Evangelista felt a lump on her breast and she ultimately learned that her breast cancer returned.

“Dig a hole in my chest,” she told her oncologist after her second diagnosis. “I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock The Canadian supermodel was gracious enough to pose for photos ahead of her visit to Marc Jacobs' bookstore.

Evangelista, who shares son Augustin James, 16, with ex-partner, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, also acknowledged that because her future is uncertain, she’s simply grateful for each day.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” she said. “I’ve come through some horrible health issues. I’m at a place where I’m so happy celebrating my book, my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is bonus.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Evangelista's book signing took place during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 7.

According to a friend of the supermodel, she is bouncing back from her health issues and is back to being her humorous, positive self.

“With the publication of her book with Steven Meisel, the September Vogue cover and now the WSJ Magazine feature, Linda is in celebratory mode," the friend told PEOPLE exclusively.

In addition to her book, which is available now for pre-order, Evangelista joined Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington in the new AppleTV+ docuseries, The Super Models.

The four-part docuseries will give viewers “unprecedented access” to the icons, with a look “behind the camera and beyond the catwalk” to witness how the ladies “dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry."

The Super Models debuts globally on Sept. 20 on Apple TV+.



