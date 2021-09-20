Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Lists $4.8M NYC Loft Where She Gave Birth to Son — See the Photos

Karolina Kurkova apt for sale

With the expansion of her family to three children, supermodel Karolina Kurkova, 37, has put her 2,063-square-foot New York City home on the market for $4.7 million.

Kurkova's oldest son Tobin Jack, now 11, was born at the Tribeca loft in a birthing suite, so the space holds great meaning for the supermodel and her husband Archie Drury.

"Of course we had the midwife, we had the doula, but that's something we really did a lot of research on and we wanted to do," Kurková told Access Hollywood Live at the time. "We wanted to do it in our home where I felt comfortable."

Kurkova is also mother to Noah Lee, 5, and Luna Grace, five months.

The entire loft has been a source of happiness for the family, but after their daughter was born, it didn't provide the space that they needed, listing agent Ruthie Assouline of the Assouline Team at Compass realty, tells PEOPLE.

Kurkova has said the family enjoys spending much of their time at their home just off of Miami Beach. They love outdoor life like swimming, playing sports and staying fit in the tropical sunshine. (Kurkova, now a businesswoman and child welfare advocate through organizations like UNICEF, Feeding America and New Yorkers for Children, grew up in a sports-oriented family.)

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath ninth floor loft, with expansive views of the Hudson River, boasts an open interior and a contemporary, glamorous style.

"Every corner of this unit is impeccable and picture-perfect," says Assouline. "Karolina's chic design, the stunning views, and the unbeatable location offer a special New York experience that is hard to come by."

According to the listing, visitors first step into an exquisite gallery space—perfect for showcasing art of all kinds. The area is adorned with a custom cowhide wall and an entry closet that is tastefully hidden away for extra storage.

Kurkova worked closely with architect and former model Robin Osler to redesign the space with interiors created by the Interior Marketing Group. Originally configured as a three-bedroom home, she transformed it into a two bedroom with a separate dressing room and home office with lots of custom closets, an office area, and two large east facing windows.

"More often than not, lack of closet space is a challenge in New York City," says Assouline. "The changes Karolina incorporated into the space with her floor plan redesign resulted in some of the most closet space I have seen in an apartment of this size."

Kurkova joined one of the secondary bedrooms because she wanted to make an expansive primary suite with a dressing room that doubles as a home office. There is a large walk-in closet, and the en suite bathroom boats a dual vanity, deep soaking tub and glass enclosed stall shower. The space is designed to include bright interiors that complement the custom millwork throughout, according to Assouline.

The home also features hardwood floors and an expansive living/dining space with more beautiful views, a hidden TV tucked away behind a custom wood built-in, and a glass wall with frosted panels that separates the kitchen while allowing light to illuminate the area. The all-white, contemporary cook space offers top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and a functional breakfast bar with stools.

The full service building located within the River Lofts Condominum has a 24 hour doorman, fitness enter, bicycle storage, garden and parking garage.

"This residence is a special piece of real estate," says Assouline.