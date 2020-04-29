Supermodel Gigi Hadid 'pregnant with first child', expecting a baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with on/off boyfriend Zayn Malik, according to a report by TMZ.

The publication reported that “family sources” have revealed the supermodel is around 20 weeks into her pregnancy with the former One Direction singer.

Though it is not clear if the couple know the sex of the baby, TMZ reports that both sets of families are thrilled by the baby news.

There has yet been no official confirmation from Hadid, 25, or Malik, 27, regarding the pregnancy, but soon after the TMZ report, Entertainment Tonight also claimed that a source had confirmed the couple are expecting.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first baby, pictured here at Paris Fashion Week in October, 2016 (Getty Images)

One of the first celebrities to congratulate Hadid and Malik on the reported baby news was Chrissy Teigen.

The Lip Sync Battle host headed online to offer her congratulations to the couple as well as congratulating Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, who gave birth to her first child this week.

“Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from shahs had her baby today!!! it is a big day for gigis!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to all Gigis!!!! [sic],” the mum-of-two tweeted.

Hadid has previously hinted at her hope to start a family in an interview with iD magazine: “I think that as I get older … well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling.

“I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

The couple are yet to confirm the baby news, pictured here in New York, January 2018. (Getty Images)

Hadid and Malik started dating in 2015, but announced they had split in 2018.

Since then, the on again, off again, couple have kept the world guessing with their official status. They were reported to have rekindled their relationship towards the end of last year, but have kept the details mostly private.

On Saturday, Hadid shared a Boomerang of her celebrating her 25th Birthday while holding ‘25’ helium balloons alongside both Malik and her sister Bella Hadid.

All three are thought to be in quarantine together while the US remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.