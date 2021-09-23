Supermodel Doutzen Kroes Is The Latest Celebrity To Come Out As Anti-Vaxx

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

After Nicki Minaj’s outburst against the Covid-19 vaccine – which saw her engage in a Twitter spat with Prime Minister Boris Johnson – another celebrity has owned up to being anti-vaxx.

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes, a former Victoria’s Secret angel, recently shared an Instagram photo of herself in sepia with a long caption, in which she defends her right not to get jabbed.

‘A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith,’ she wrote.

‘I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us… Although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth.

‘I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society.’

Kroes finished her post by declaring that ‘freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for’, a sentiment that has been echoed by fellow supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

‘I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person. I can't believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings,’ said Bündchen in response to Kroes’ Instagram.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

‘It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many people’s hearts. Hate is not the answer. The only way we can create a better world is through compassion and acceptance. I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world. We need it more than ever.’

Kroes is the latest celebrity to announce they won’t get the vaccine and joins the likes of Elon Musk, Offset and comedian Rob Schneider in questioning the jab.



Photo credit: Clasos - Getty Images

Some, however, have expressed concern that far from defending their own rights, celebrities are risking lives by publicly denying the shot.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, called Nicki Minaj’s reent Tweets ‘baseless’ and told Sky News: ‘People that are in the public eye whether they are a celebrity or a politician or whoever they are should be very careful with their language and certainly shouldn’t be spreading untruths.’

