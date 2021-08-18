This Supermodel-Approved Swedish Shampoo Cures Dandruff Better Than Prescription Treatments

This Supermodel-Approved Swedish Shampoo Cures Dandruff Better Than Prescription Ones

The goal is always healthy, shiny, luscious-looking hair. But the reality is, not all of us are blessed with tresses worthy of a shampoo commercial, and that's okay. Genes, lifestyle choices, and, of course, what we do to our hair (like heat styling without adequate protection!) all impact overall hair health, but sometimes, the root cause of our hair issues is just that — our roots and scalp.

There is a link between scalp health, hair health, and ultimately, hair growth, so getting to the root of the problem (pun intended) is key. "Hair grows from the scalp, and so the two are inextricably interlinked," Anabel Kingsley, a trichologist of the Philip Kingsley clinic, shared with InStyle.

"You need to give your hair a healthy base from which to grow; think of your hair as a plant, and your scalp as the soil supporting it," Kingsely added. "When the scalp is clean, clear of inflammation, irritation, and skin-cell build-up, it is better equipped to produce hairs of high integrity." Good thing there are plenty of scalp care shampoos out there — some better than others — but according to hundreds of Amazon shoppers and supermodels, none are quite as good as Swedish haircare brand Sachajuan's Scalp Shampoo.

SACHAJUAN Scalp Shampoo

If you're not familiar with Sachajuan's hair care line, now's the time to get familiar. We suggest starting with its top-rated scalp shampoo, a lather, rinse, repeat staple designed to cure the worst of dandruff and soothe scalp irritation. It does this through an impressive blend of ingredients, like piroctone olamine, known to kill the fungal infections that irritate the scalp as well as promote hair growth, and climbazole, another antifungal agent. You'll also find rosemary oil, menthol, and ginger extract in the ingredient list, all of which work together to help maintain moisture, stimulate hair growth, and leave the scalp feeling clean and refreshed.

"I have dealt with dandruff for my entire life (23 years of it!!) and have used so many different treatments," one shopper wrote. "I lost faith after all these years. When my dry scalp was lashing out in the middle of winter, I was referred to this product by a friend. I had doubts from the beginning... but it ended up resolving my dandruff!!"

Another customer who'd spent thousands of dollars on treatments found the cure in this 8.4-ounce bottle that costs a reasonable $28. "I have had awful skin/scalp issues for years and have tried thousands of dollars worth of products/meds, and nothing has really worked," they wrote. "Finally after trying this, my issues are clearing up. For the first time in so long, my skin is not constantly itchy!! I noticed a difference after the first time using it."

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, and this Swedish shampoo will get you there. Shop it on Amazon.