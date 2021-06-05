This Supermodel-Approved Serum Is “Like a Cashmere Sweater for Your Face”

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Makes Their Skin Feel Like a Cashmere Sweater

Getty Images

I still remember my first brush with a dermatologist-developed skin care line. I was in my early 20s and a summer intern in New York City, and through the magic of Zocdoc, ended up in the Upper East Side office of Dr. Neal Schultz. Persistent hormonal acne wouldn't leave my face alone, but after meeting with the dermatologist and using his line for a few weeks, I was amazed at my skin's transformation to a clear, even, near-poreless state — which blunted the pain that insurance covered $0 of the visit.

Flash forward about five years, it seems like countless dermatologists have entered the skincare arena, using their academic and patient expertise to create lines that bring their smarts and skill into your bathroom. The flip side of so many getting into the ring is a space cluttered with options, but of them all, Dr. Loretta's Intense Replenishing Serum gives shoppers nigh-unparalleled results.

"Like a cashmere sweater for your face," one shopper in their 30s says, writing that after years of smoking and sunning, the serum leveled out their skin's tone and texture while hydrating enough to counter retinol's drying tendencies. "Magic in a bottle. My skin is soft, plump and luminous immediately after using, and supple hours later or overnight," another person writes.

Intense Replenishing Serum

Courtesy

While traditional serums typically feel one step thicker than water, the Intense Replenishing Serum goes on with a gel-oil consistency for hydration that lasts. Per the brand, "Lipochroman, the strongest of all antioxidants, provides your skin with maximum pollution protection," while vitamin E and linoleic acid combat aging from UV radiation. Anti-inflammatory glycolipids help your skin retain moisture, and vitamin F from linolenic acid adds another helping of moisture.

"I don't know how I lived without this serum before!," a reviewer says. "It is truly a first-class amazing product. It is so soothing, plumping, and restorative, and it makes my skin look and feel a whole lot YOUNGER. And the best part is, it protects me from all the nasty things that cause skin aging." No wonder supermodel Emily Ratajkowski calls it "delicious" for skin.

At 54, another reviewer echoes that they can't live without the secret weapon that helps their skin stay bouncy. And much like the cashmere comparison above, a different shopper says it makes their skin "feel like silk." Those with oily and acne-prone skin say it's the one serum they default to since the formula makes their skin incomparably soft, smooth, and protected.

"I pride myself on being a skincare junkie, and have tried so many products trying to achieve that Korean glass skin glow," a last reviewer writes. "Welp, this one bottle has done it. I'm mad I didn't discover this serum sooner! My skin has never looked better, pores are tighter, and my oily skin has become, dare I say, normal??" In the words of Legally Blonde, "dare to dream;" a new world is waiting.