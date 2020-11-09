Which supermarkets have delivery slots available?

There’s no need to stockpile as supply chains are prepared

On Saturday 31 October, prime minsiter Boris Johnson addressed the nation to announce that from Thursday 5 November, there would be another national lockdown.

As reported by The Independent, in the second lockdown, pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will close, along with entertainment and leisure venues, including gyms.

Takeaways, food deliveries and click and collect services will be permitted, however mixing with other households will no longer be allowed unless it's within pre-existing support bubbles, and travel will only be allowed for work, education, healthcare, to shop for essentials and to care for vulnerable people.

This time, schools, colleges and universities will remain open and people will be able to meet with one person from another household outside, as long as social distancing is adhered to.

As a result of the news, many have begun booking up supermarket delivery slots and some shoppers returned to panic buying. But supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco and Waitrose, have urged people not to panic buy as there is enough stock for everyone, as long as people shop sensibly and only buy what they need.

In March, during the first lockdown, online shopping became for many – especially those classed as vulnerable – the safest way to do a food shop and as a result, many supermarkets prioritised delivery slots for those people and placed rationing measures on food and household items.

To keep you up to date with the latest changes from the supermarkets, we’ve compiled all the information you need to know to organise your next food shop.

Minimum spend: £25

Delivery waiting time: Iceland has removed its restrictions on home delivery, which is now available to all customers.

According to its website, the supermarket says: "We typically deliver Monday to Sunday, with two-hour delivery slots available between 8am and 9pm.”

It is currently showing slots up until 15 November, with availability from 10 November.

The supermarket has also announced its offering students £5 off a £40 online shop along with priority delivery slots if you sign up with a university email address, in order to support those affected by the new lockdown measures. You can shop its student food essentials here.

Only available to existing customers? No, anyone can place an order.

Delivery locations: You can check your postcode on the website.

Minimum spend: £40

Delivery waiting time: Morrisons offers one-hour delivery slots, seven days a week. There are currently slots open up until 12 November, however, all are fully booked.

Currently, Morrisons has reinstated rationing of toilet roll, hand sanitiser and disinfectant to a limit of three per customer, in order to avoid a repeat of the stockpiling seen in March.

It is also offering customers food boxes, which are accessible to all and if ordered before 3pm, will qualify for next day delivery. Starting from £16 they consist of essential food and household items for vegetarians, meat-eaters, gluten-free diets and families.

Alongside this, Morrisons also launched a British farmers food box for £45, filled with fresh produce including meats, vegetables, milk and cheeses. As many farmers have been unable to sell produce to the restaurant trade as a result of the lockdown, £1 from every British Farmers Food Box will be donated to British farming charities via The Prince's Countryside Fund.

Morrisons has also rolled out a "Doorstep Delivery" service, which if you call 0345 611 6111 and select option 5, you can place a grocery order and it will be delivered the next day. It’s available for anyone self-isolating and is free for the elderly and vulnerable, £2 for students and standard delivery will cost £4.50.

Is it only available to existing customers? No, but you will need to register an account in order to shop online.

Delivery locations: It delivers across the UK, and you can check your postcode on the website.

Minimum spend: £40