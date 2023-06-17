The supermarket sunscreen brands outshining costly rivals

Choosing suncreams

Cheap supermarket brand sun cream is among the most effective, testing has revealed.

Tests by Which?, the consumer watchdog, showed that Asda is leading the way in the market with several of its products passing sun protection factor (SPF) tests, while also costing relatively little.

Tests were carried out on 19 different sun creams.

Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 30 at £3 for 200ml contained all the UVA and UVB sun protection claimed while absorbing easily, according to the testing and panellists’ feedback.

Which? testers found Asda’s Protect Refreshing Clear Sun Spray, at £4 for 200ml, was easy to apply and did not leave any visible residue while meeting required SPF and UVA protection levels.

The supermarket’s products even “outshone” Ultrasun Family SPF 30, a premium £22 product. Although both were “highly effective” against UV, Ultrasun was not as easily absorbed.

Asda’s Kids Sun Lotion Spray, at £3.60, topped the SPF 50 category for children, while Which? also named Boots Soltan Kids Protect & Moisturise Lotion at £4 as a “great value” option.

Boots own-brand Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion SPF 30 at £4 for 200ml also “comfortably met” SPF testing for UVB and UVA.

The ‘Don’t Buy’ product

Meanwhile, one lotion from Avon has been labelled a “Don’t Buy” by the consumer watchdog.

Two rounds of testing by the panel found Avon’s Refreshing 3-in-1 Face and Body Sun Lotion SPF 30, costing £5.75 for 150ml, “did not come close to hitting its claimed SPF 30”. Which? advised consumers to avoid the product, saying it did not offer adequate sun protection.

In a statement given to the watchdog, Avon said: “The safety of our customers is our priority and that’s why our expert skincare team produces the most effective sun care formulas.

“Upon hearing from Which? Avon has engaged its Quality and Research and Development teams to investigate the specific batch that Which? tested.

“Avon stands behind its data and that of the independent labs which conduct our testing.”

