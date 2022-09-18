Supermarkets and shops opening and closing times on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday: From Tesco to Asda

It has been confirmed that Monday, September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

The country’s longest-serving monarch, who was at the helm of the Royal Family for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral last week, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Harry, and Prince William.

The Government has announced there is no obligation to suspend business during the national mourning period, however, many people will be given the day off for the bank holiday.

Many stores have also announced that they’re closing, including much-loved supermarkets.

Others will be operating on reduced hours during the bank holiday. But, what are the reduced hours and how are they impacting supermarkets in the UK?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tesco

Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, is closing all of its large stores all day. It is also cancelling all home deliveries scheduled for Monday.

Its Express stores will be open from 5pm, and a small number of stores in central London and Windsor will remain open all day for people attending the commemorations.

A statement from Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family as we mourn the loss of our longest-serving British monarch.”

“On the morning of the funeral on Monday, September 19, our stores across the UK will remain closed to allow our colleagues to pay their respects.”

Morrisons

All Morrisons stores will be shut all day, although petrol-station stores will reopen at 5pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty.

"At 5pm, our petrol-filling stations will reopen."

Aldi

The German supermarket chain has announced it will be closed for the bank holiday.

Aldi said in a statement: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday, September 19, to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Lidl

The discount retail chain also announced it would be closed for the bank holiday. They said: “We can confirm that, as a mark of respect and in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland, and Wales for the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, Monday, September 19.”

“We are grateful to all Lidl customers for their understanding and will be keeping all who mourn Her Royal Highness in our thoughts during this time.”

Sainsbury’s

The retailer announced that all its stores will be closed, with some minor exceptions. Convenience stores and petrol stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm for essentials.

Sainsbury’s petrol stations will be open from 5am to 10pm.

It will also pause its online shopping options.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our convenience stores and petrol-filling stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm, to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person. We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Waitrose

John Lewis Partnership confirmed that John Lewis and Waitrose stores would be closed on the day of the funeral. Some of the Waitrose stores may remain open to serve those lining the funeral route.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

Asda

Asda will be closed from midnight on Sunday, September 18, reopening at 5pm, on Monday, September 19, after the funeral. Online delivery services will be suspended on Monday.

An Asda spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday, September 19, until 5pm, to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.”

Which other shops will be closed?

Plenty of retailers have also announced closures for the day, including Zara, JD Sports, Poundland, B&Q, Dunelm, IKEA, Wilko, WHSmith, Pets at Home, and Currys. Primark will also close all their stores, and all John Lewis stores will be shut.

More closed stores include Next, Lush, Waterstones, and Apple. Popular with the Royal Family, Harrods will close their store for the day.

McDonald's has announced it will close all of its restaurants on Monday. The fast-food chain said in a statement: "In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to enable everyone at McDonald's to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm, on Monday, September 19."