Supermarket opening times for Christmas and New Year: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, ASDA, M&S and Waitrose
With Christmas days away and New Year just beyond, the time has come to put your feet up and enjoy the festive season - once you’ve done your supermarket shop, of course.
This time of year looks drastically different and you may have already done as much prep as you can by shopping for gifts and food earlier than normal as well as booking online deliveries in order to stay at home.
However, there’s always a chance you may have forgotten a crucial component, and for those times, knowing your local supermarket opening times is crucial.
Grocers normally change their operating times at this time of year to give hard-working staff some much needed time off, but with ever-changing tiers and Covid rules in play, some stores are changing their operating hours this festive period.
Should you need to pop in for 11th hour essentials, we’ve listed the times below so you can check when your local shop will be open for business.
Aldi Christmas and New Year opening times
The budget retailer has extended its weekday opening hours from 7am to 11pm, with some exceptions. It will run normal 7am - 11pm trading until Christmas Eve when shops will shut at 6pm.
Aldi stores will stay closed until Dec 27 when it will operate Sunday trading hours then for the week beginning Dec 28, most stores will open from 8am to 8pm until Dec 31 when they will close two hours early at 6pm.
Branches will stay shut on New Year’s Day and resume normal trading from Jan 2.
ASDA Christmas and New Year opening times
Restock your Champagne supplies or pick up some extra crackers for your cheeseboard at ASDA. The supermarket chain will operate normal hours until Christmas Eve when it will close at 7pm. It will not open again until Sunday, Dec 27 when it will run normal trading hours. It’s likely to shut early on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on Jan 1, reverting back to normal from Jan 2.
Lidl Christmas and New Year opening times
Grab last minute Christmas and New Year’s essentials at Lidl on any day except for December 25 and Jan 1, New Year’s Day. You have until 6pm on Christmas Eve to shop and on New Year’s Eve the chain will close at 7pm. Normal hours on any other day.
M&S Christmas and New Year opening times
You can shop M&S Food until midnight on Dec 23 and will likely close for two days from Dec 24 at 6pm. The retailer will stay closed on Dec 25, 26 and Jan 1.
Morrisons Christmas and New Year opening times
Morrisons stores will stay open until midnight until Christmas Eve when shops will close at 6pm. Christmas Day will see doors remain shut, but it will open again on Boxing Day, welcoming shoppers back from 9am.
Sainsbury’s Christmas and New Year opening times
Most branches of Sainsbury’s will stay open until midnight, but on Christmas Eve stores will shut at 7pm so make sure you complete your shopping well before to avoid lengthy queues.
Sainsbury’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day but will turn the lights back on from Boxing Day.
Tesco Christmas and New Year opening times
The supermarket chain will join its competitors in closing for the entirety of Christmas Day, giving its workers the chance to spend Dec 25 at home. It has yet to confirm opening times for other days over the festive season, so it’s always worth checking your local superstore of Express branch’s hours to save yourself a trip.
Waitrose Christmas and New Year opening times
You should be able to shop until 6pm at your local branch of Waitrose on Christmas Eve, after which stores will lock up for two days, staying shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. There should be normal hours running until New Year’s Eve on Dec 31 when stores will shut from 6pm through until Jan 2.
