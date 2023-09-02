Supermarket giants searching shoppers who use self-scan amid shoplifting epidemic

Customers using self service checkout at Sainsburys supermarket - Richard Wayman/Alamy Stock Photo

Honest shoppers are increasingly having their bags checked at supermarkets amid a fast-growing epidemic of shoplifting.

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have both introduced gates after the self-scan tills at some of their stores.

While customers usually scan receipts to exit, staff are also conducting random bag inspections to verify purchases.

Customers have complained they are having their bags - and even their sun hat - checked more often in recent months.

The move coincides with a continued rise in shoplifting, linked to the cost of living crisis.

A source at Sainsbury’s said: “These gates are not new. We first introduced them last year, and have been rolling them out slowly since.

“But staff in stores who monitor them have been instructed to scrutinise a bigger number of customers going through them. There were fears some shoppers might miss an item or two when scanning.

“They were introduced in the first place because often these stores have low staff levels, and shoplifters felt they could just walk through the self-scan area and out the store without even buying anything.”

Sainsbury’s customers have taken to social media - to highlight the increased checks.

On neighbourhood social media site Nextdoor, Mary Burrows, from Kingston upon Thames, posted: “I’ve used self scan since it started and have had my bags checked maybe twice in all that time until this week.

“The last three shops I’ve done at Sainsbury’s in Surbiton Basin have been checked, including a close inspection of my bag and sun hat.

“I know this is random - well, I assume it is random - but is shoplifting on the rise at Sainsbury’s and other shops? Their staff are helpful, products are good, my nearest shop too so this isn’t a rant. I just wondered if there is a problem?”

Others replied to say they had experienced the same.

Theft on the rise

Shoplifting has risen by 27 per cent across ten of the UK’s largest cities in a year - and is up by 68 per cent in some, the British Retail Consortium said.

Separate figures show all but four of the 43 police forces in England and Wales have seen callouts to supermarkets for shoplifting increase over the past year.

The rise in thefts was 75 per cent in Dyfed-Powys in Wales, 70 per cent in West Midlands and 60 per cent in Avon & Somerset, freedom of information data shows (The Daily Mirror reported in July).

Change of behavour

PwC senior retail adviser Kien Tan: “As a result of the increase in shoplifting, many retailers have looked at ways of discouraging theft, not just because of the financial cost, but also because of the risks to their own staff.

“Exit barriers and receipt scanning on exit are one way of discouraging theft, and one that is commonplace in Europe and other countries - many of us will have encountered them when we’re on holiday abroad.

“Scanning a receipt on exit does require a change to customers’ usual behaviour, but everybody benefits if a store can minimise theft, because ultimately the cost will have to be passed on in terms of the prices we pay at the till.

“Some of the in-store signage and communication around the implementation of exit barriers has been quite brusque, which I suspect has precipitated complaints online. Stores also need staff to help customers who may not know how to work the scanners, or when, for example, receipt printers have malfunctioned or run out of paper - sod’s law means this will always happen when the store is busiest.

“But customers will get used to them over time as they become more common - they’re no different to ticket barriers at stations.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “This is just one of a range of security measures. It is used in a small number of our stores at our self-service checkout areas.”

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We have recently introduced electronic gates into some stores. Any customers who haven’t made a purchase simply need to ask the Morrisons customer assistant manning the self-service tills to open the gate for them.”

