Supermarket giant to launch Asda Express convenience shops

Asda has revealed plans to open its first high street convenience stores later this year under a new Asda Express brand.

The supermarket giant said it will open the first two stores under the brand in Sutton Coldfield next month and Tottenham Hale in London the following month.

Asda said the two openings will create 37 jobs.

It marks the start of a growth plan which will see Asda launch a further 30 sites next year, which are expected to create around 500 jobs.

Zuber, left, and Mohsin Issa, who bought Asda with private equity firm TDR Capital (EG/PA)

Asda said the growth of its convenience stores will be a “key element” in its strategic vision to overtake Sainsbury’s and become the UK’s second largest supermarket chain again.

The new Asda Express stores are situated in residential areas and will each stock around 3,000 products, the retailer said.

Stores will also offer hot and cold “food for now” from Asda and partner brands such as healthy food chain Leon, which is also owned by the billionaire Issa brothers.

The expansion into convenience is the latest shift in strategy since the Issas and private equity backers TDR Capital snapped up Asda in a £6.8 billion deal last year.

Mohsin Issa said: “The launch of our first two Asda Express convenience stores is a landmark moment for our great business and a key step on our journey to bring Asda to more customers in more communities right across the UK.

“The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch.

“We’re confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep.”

Asda has highlighted that the new Express stores are separate from the Asda On the Move convenience shops at forecourts which are operated by EG Group.