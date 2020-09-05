Supermarket deliveries: how UK services stack up for price and choice

Supermarket delivery services boomed during the coronavirus lockdown and many households who had not previously had their groceries brought to their door are now committed online shoppers. With more slots available, and the past few weeks bringing changes to Tesco’s delivery charges and Ocado’s switch from Waitrose to M&S, it could be a good time to review your choice. We look at what’s on offer and who does it best.

Best for price

Industry magazine the Grocer has tracked prices every week on 33 goods at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose for almost 20 years.

Its price check for the week ending 28 August named Morrisons as the cheapest, with a basket of 33 goods costing £81.81, and Asda just behind. Across the year the two chains tended to come top of the table for prices – except when the Grocer had a guest appearance from Lidl, Aldi or Iceland. On these occasions, the guests seriously undercut the traditional chains.

For example, the basket of 33 goods (the precise basket items change each week) on 17 January this year cost only £44.53 at Lidl, compared with £51.13 at Asda and £57.21 at Tesco.

Finding a delivery slot

When Guardian Money set up accounts at the supermarkets from an address in central London and searched for the next available delivery slot, Co-op was best, giving us a slot on the same day in only three hours’ time. Aldi was good, too, although that was its deal with Deliveroo on a limited range of items and currently only at relatively few of its stores.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s offered us next-day delivery slots, while Asda was a two-day wait.

Ocado had no slots available for the next five days and Morrisons and Waitrose were only a little better.

Amazon Fresh took the wooden spoon: it wasn’t able to offer us a slot at all. Note, of course, that this was only one test on one address – it is likely to vary enormously elsewhere.

Delivery charges

Waitrose is delivering for free if you spend more than £60 (it will soon fall to £40), which means that while you may pay more for groceries you can save on delivery. Iceland is also cheap, with free delivery if you spend more than £35.

Tesco charges a flat-rate £4.50 for any slot. The others operate a demand-led system, with Sainsbury’s, for example, charging £6-£7 for Saturday and Sunday morning deliveries but only 50p at quiet times, such as Wednesday evenings.

While most supermarkets promise your groceries will be with you within a one-hour slot, Asda is still at two hours, as is Iceland.

Buy a delivery pass – if you can find one

Asda’s deal is best – £55 to cover delivery for a year. Unfortunately, it is not available at the moment as it is still tackling high demand. At £60 a year, Sainsbury’s is the cheapest you can buy now. Amazon’ offers free delivery – but only if you are a Prime member, costing £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

The challenge from Amazon

Amazon Fresh brings goods from Morrisons, Booths and Whole Foods Market. It currently delivers only in London and other parts of the south-east but there are plans to roll it out to more of the UK. We could not get a slot but its free delivery offer, if you are an existing Prime customer, plus Morrison’s prices, will no doubt prove popular.

More equitable and sustainable deliveries?

This week Co-op launched a home delivery trial with Pinga to cover parts of east London. Pinga claims: “We use minimal packaging, most of our people are on bicycles and we pay them fairly.” Its website promises delivery workers £10 a task. Under the Co-op deal, shoppers can pick 25 items from their local store and have them delivered within 90 minutes at a delivery charge of £2.99.

It is not the only delivery app for smaller baskets of groceries delivered locally. Chop Chop app works with Sainsbury’s and promises a 60-minute delivery on a minimum spend of £15 (maximum 20 items) with a £4.99 delivery fee.

