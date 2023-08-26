Which supermarket choc ices beat Magnum for taste and cost? I tried 10 to find out

You can do far better, and at a lower price – here's where to look - Getty

What do you call a chocolate-­covered ice cream on a stick? Certainly not a lolly, said my social media buddies when I mused on how to describe this week’s subject matter. “Couldn’t you just call it a ­Magnum?” suggested one, pointing out that the name has become a generic term, “the Hoover of the choc ice on a stick”.

It’s fast work for an ice-cream ­confection that only arrived in the UK in 1989, although the chocolate-­covered ice cream on a stick has been around for far longer. Eskimo pies were invented in the US in 1922 and although they were really just a choc ice at first, in the 1930s they got a stick, making them a proto-Magnum (or Mañum, as a friend’s Italian father ­–ronounces it).

There may be Italian heritage, too: Lucia Hannau from Turin messaged me to point out that Pepino’s Gelateria in her home city has been making ­Pinguinos, a chocolate-coated ice cream on a stick, since 1939. The chocolate helped stop the ice cream from melting all over that elegant Italian tailoring, she says.

The theories go on. James Bond actor Roger Moore once claimed he suggested to Wall’s ice cream makers that they put a choc ice on a stick back in the 1960s, although Wall’s says it has no record of this. Wikipedia, meanwhile, would have it that the Magnum is a Danish invention from the 1980s.

What really pushed Wall’s to ­introduce the Magnum, though, was a shift in the market. Other Wall’s lollies at the time – the likes of Twister, Funny Feet, Kinky and The Finger (the last two now inexplicably discontinued) – were aimed at children. Then news came that Mars was launching ice cream bars, with a premium price and adult appeal. Rattled, and concerned that its Cornetto with its cheesy marketing couldn’t compete, Wall’s put its hopes on its new Magnum. It was a good call: it’s now Britain’s bestselling ice cream and it sells a billion a year worldwide.

At quite a price, too. At £1.17 each in a multipack, Wall’s Magnums are more than three times the price of the ­cheapest competition, Aldi’s Gianni’s version. It’s a gap that’s been growing, as Magnums have been outed twice for shrinkflation in the last year. A year ago Wall’s downsized the lolly from 110ml to 100ml. This year it has reduced the number in a multipack from four to three while keeping the box price the same, so effectively bumping each individual ice cream’s price up by a third.

Top of the pops: Magnum is Britain's bestselling ice cream

But are the competitors the same size? More or less, although some are still 110ml, with just the M&S version smaller at 75g. But as always with ice cream, although volume may be what’s usually touted on the packaging, weight matters, too. The air that is beaten into the ice cream mixture is called “overrun” and while some is necessary to make the texture soft, too much can mean it becomes too light, not creamy. But air is great for profit, as it increases volume at no cost. Plus, chocolate weighs more than ice cream, so a ­heavier lolly may have a thicker chocolate ­coating. In practice, chocolate costs far more than ice cream, so manufacturers will be careful not to be too generous. All the products I tried listed chocolate ­contents of 28-32 per cent, with the exception of Cadbury Dairy Milk, which has a magnificent 36 per cent – including some swirled through the ice cream.

But hang on, is it really chocolate? Well, technically yes (so it can be labelled as such), but it’s not the same as the chocolate you get in a bar. I spoke to food consultant Paul Hart, who worked for Unilever (owner of Wall’s) during the early Magnum years. “You want that luxury and feel of biting into chocolate,” he points out, but regular chocolate is best eaten at around +18C. Eat it at the freezer temperature of –18C and “you’d be chewing a brick of fat”. So ­manufacturers tweak the chocolate ­recipe to make it feel right straight from the freezer.

They achieve this by adding extra fat, often “butter oil” (a sort of clarified ­butter) or coconut oil. Tesco, Aldi, ­Waitrose and Cadbury include palm oil, which is controversial because many palm plantations are involved in ­rainforest destruction and have a poor record of looking after their workers. The World Wildlife Fund supports palm oil production if it’s certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, but other organisations, including ­Ethical Consumer, don’t think the RSPO goes far enough.

As for the ice cream, it contains a multitude of additives too, particularly emulsifiers and stabilisers, there in part to ensure that the ice cream stays creamy even with a hot car journey home before being slapped in the freezer to freeze solid again. Ice cream lollies are an ultra processed food, then, but they are also an occasional treat. Don’t eat these every day.

Or indeed 10 in one day, as I did when I tested my way through the supermarkets’ Magnum-style ice creams (it’s a tough job), to judge their taste and value for money. In the interests of fairness (and my stomach) I stuck to the simple vanilla milk chocolate kind.

My benchmark was an actual ­Magnum. The ice-cream centre had a good, dense texture, making a sturdier base than some to bite through the thick chocolate. But that chocolate was oddly bland, and the ice cream tooth-­tinglingly over sweetened. You can do far better, and at a lower price. There are bargains here, whatever you call them.

Choc ices – tried and tested

Choc ices

Tesco Milk Chocolate Ice Creams

£1.35 for 3 x 110ml (45p each)

Snappy chocolate but a naff flavour, as if the beans have been roasted too dark. Not too sweet, but it has a nasty spumy texture.

Score: 1 out of 5

Asda Heavenly Moments Milk Chocolate Ice Creams

£1.35 for 3 x 110ml (45p each)

The ice cream is very light textured, creamy but not too sweet. Unfortunately the chocolate tastes stale. Score: 1 out of 5

Waitrose Milk Chocolate Sticks

£1.75 for 3 x 100ml (58p each)

Thick chocolate with an odd flavour, and although the ice cream is pleasant, creamy and light, the overall flavour is of cardboard.

Score: 2 out of 5

Lidl Gelatelli Classic

£2.35 for 6 x 120ml (39p each)

These look large and their volume is 20 per cent more than Aldi’s Gianni’s, for example (see below), but they weigh only 3g more – so that impressive size is mostly just air. Good snap to thick, smooth chocolate but very sweet ice cream that’s not all that creamy, probably because of that extra air.

Score: 2 out of 5

Magnum Classic Vanilla Ice Cream Sticks

Widely available; £3.50 for 3 x 100ml at Waitrose (£1.17 each)

Good thick chocolate on these, although it’s oddly bland – not really chocolatey, more chocolate-flavoured cake covering. Creamy ice cream, dense, almost waxy, and incredibly sweet.

Score: 3 out of 5

By Sainsbury’s Milk Chocolate Indulgence

£1.80 for 4 x 110ml (45p each)

Very sweet, over vanilla-ed ice cream that’s dense but not that creamy. The chocolate is satisfactory although it’s on the thin side – but that vanilla is what dominates!

Score: 3 out of 5

Morrisons Amour Classic

£1.45 for 3 x 110ml (48p each)

Generously sized, and while the chocolate isn’t the smoothest, it does taste real, if a bit oddly nutty. The ice cream isn’t that smooth either, and tastes bland and full of air, but the combination isn’t bad.

Score: 3 out of 5

Cadbury Dairy Milk Ice Cream

Widely available; £3.50 for 4 x 100ml at Tesco (88p each)

Good creamy chocolate that tastes distinctively Cadbury, and at 36 per cent it’s got a really thick coating.

Score: 4 out of 5

M&S Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks

£2.40 for 3 x 75g in store (80p each)

Good ice cream – clean tasting and milky, but not too sweet. Chocolate is a bit thin but has a decent snap and a good creamy flavour.

Score: 4 out of 5

Aldi Gianni’s Milk Chocolate Ice Creams

£1.49 for 4 x 100ml (37p each)

Slightly grainy chocolate but nice snap. Smooth, dense, very creamy ice cream; closest to Magnum in texture but less sweet. A bargain.

Score: 5 out of 5

Do you have a favourite supermarket choc ice? Let us know in the comments?