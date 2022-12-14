Superman & Lois Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date on The CW

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… the long-awaited premiere date for Superman & Lois‘ third season!

Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch’s titular supercouple will return to The CW on Tuesday, March 14 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. Superman & Lois‘ third season premiere will be followed by the series premiere of Gotham Knights at 9 pm.

More from TVLine

The third season of Superman & Lois will find the Man of Steel facing off against Intergang head Bruno Manheim (played by The Orville’s Chad L. Coleman). Additionally, Australian actor Michael Bishop will step into the role of Jonathan Kent, following the sudden departure of Jordan Elsass.

The new season “opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston,” according to the official description. “Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan searches for purpose beyond the football field.”

More details: “Amid all this upheaval, John Henry is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie. Lana Lang and Kyle redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.”

Story continues

Gotham Knights Release Date

Meanwhile over on Gotham Knights, “Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it,” per The CW’s official description. “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela, an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row, a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row, a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.”

“The new season of The CW’s biggest show Superman & Lois alongside our most exciting new series Gotham Knights will make Tuesdays a can’t-miss night of action,” says CW President Brad Schwartz. “With the iconic characters and gritty streets that everyone knows, fans will experience the best season yet of Superman & Lois and be introduced to a hunted group of crime fighters out for vengeance, following in Batman’s footsteps on Gotham Knights.”

Are you excited for The CW’s “can’t-miss night of action”? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.