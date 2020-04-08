‘Superman & Lois’: Erik Valdez To Play Lana Lang’s Husband In the CW Series Based On DC Characters

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Erik Valdez (Graceland) is set as a series regular opposite Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois, the CW’s straight-to-series drama about the iconic DC couple. Valdez will play Kyle Cushing, the husband of Lana Lang (Chriqui) in the series from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Valdez’s Cushing is Smallville’s fire chief and local hero who’s seen his fair share of tragedy. Small town raised with small town beliefs, Kyle doesn’t care much for the big city and often butts heads with people that come from it.

Helbing executive produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was slated to film the pilot episode during regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the rest of its 13-episode order in the summer, now will go straight into series production after all pilot production was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valdez recently recurred on the second season of the USA Network series Graceland as crime lord Carlito Solano. His other TV credits include New Girl, Mistresses, 90210, Breaking In, Numb3rs, CSI: Miami and The O.C. and a recurring role on The Gilmore Girls. He was also a series regular on the Emmy-winning General Hospital. He’s repped by APA and Ray Hughes Management.

