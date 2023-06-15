Superman & Lois: Dylan Walsh Out Ahead of Season 4, First Casualty of Budget Cuts

General Sam Lane is being relieved of duty. Dylan Walsh, a series regular on Superman & Lois since it premiered in 2021, will not return for the CW drama’s just-ordered fourth season, TVLine has confirmed.

News of Walsh’s departure was first made public by the actor’s wife: “Congrats to the families of S&L for finally getting the update of their fate,” Leslie Bourque-Walsh wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. “We now know General Lane was cut due to budget. It was a fun ride. Bye.”

While this news is certainly a bummer for fans of Superman & Lois, it’s not a complete surprise. The show’s eleventh-hour renewal came with serious strings, according to our sister site Deadline, including significant budget cuts — and in some cases, like General Lane, the cutting of entire characters.

Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on Walsh’s departure. We’re hearing there’s hope that he might recur or make guest appearances in the upcoming season.

With Walsh officially out of the picture, the following 11 series regulars from Season 3 remain (for now): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo and Chad L. Coleman as Bruno Mannheim.

Two episodes remain in Superman & Lois‘ third season, with the finale set to air on Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c. (Spoiler alert: We’re in for a cliffhanger!)

Will you miss General Lane? Which other Superman & Lois series regulars are you worried about losing ahead of next season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this major shake-up below.

