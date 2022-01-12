Superman & Lois boss promises a 'cool reveal' after that deadly villain tease

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Tuesday's season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois.

Yes, DC fans, the final scene of Superman & Lois' season 2 premiere is teasing exactly who you think it is.

Toward the end of the CW superhero drama's season opener, Smallville is rocked by an Earthquake originating from the mines. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) doesn't have time to investigate the cause, though, because he finds out the Department of Defense has enlisted powered kids as part of its Supermen of American program while saving people and flies off to confront Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen). However, the episode returns to the mines in its final moments and reveals tremors were caused by a gloved fist punching up through the ground deep below.

Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing confirmed to EW that scene was indeed setting up the arrival of Doomsday, one of Superman's deadliest and most destructive foes in the comics.

"That is our homage to a classic Doomsday cover," said Helbing (see the referenced cover below). "Then in episode 2, you're going to see him a little bit more. In episode 3, you'll get the full reveal."

A near indestructible Kryptonian monster who was first introduced in 1992, Doomsday's biggest claim to fame is that he's the monster who killed Superman in the aptly titled Death of Superman arc. Since then, the supervillain has been an antagonist on Smallville and Krypton, as well as in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. (Fun fact: Both Steel and the Eradicator, who were featured in season 1, played significant roles in the fallout of Superman's passing in the comics.)

So how are the writers approaching this classic foe? "There's so much lore [and] mythology in the Superman universe that we feel it's our obligation to tell a unique story," said Helbing. "We take inspirations from the comics as much as possible, and then we try to twist it. We did the same thing here."

He continued: "I think one of the things that we all really dig about the comic book world, but particularly with the villains, is finding ways to use assumptions about a character, and then flipping that, and finding ways to explain things that haven't been explained in the comics, like the use of something, or why a character does a certain thing. It'll all be revealed in episode 3, but there are a couple little things that we're doing that I can't explain too much, because I'll give it away, but you'll see how we're influenced by certain pieces and why we used it to create work that is hopefully a cool reveal."

Superman & Lois

Dean Buscher/The CW Tayler Buck as Natalie on 'Superman & Lois'

Meanwhile, on the home front, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) invited John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Natalie (Tayler Buck) — who was Lois' daughter on an alternate Earth — to live on Kent Farm with them.

"It's kind of awkward at first," said Helbing of the families' dynamic. "It's going to take a while for [the whole family] to fully click and understand each other and bond."

This arrangement will be especially hard for John Henry. "This is torture for him," said Helbing. "As a father seeing his daughter struggle in the first episode for those three months in Metropolis, it's like if this is the best place for her, then I'm going to do it and I'll just get through it. That's going to become obvious to everybody that John is struggling. There's some cool stuff coming up with John Henry and Natalie and Steel, and how being in Smallville effects all of that. We're excited about the Steel stuff this season."

Reporting by Samantha Highfill.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

