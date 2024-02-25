‘Superman: Legacy’: How Rachel Brosnahan Reacted When She Saw The Suit

“I’m still preparing,” Rachel Brosnahan said Saturday on the SAG Awards red carpet about her big role as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s DC movie Superman: Legacy.

“I’m talking to some journalists, I’m reading a lot of comics — so many I hadn’t read before,” added the actress. “It’s been really fun to dig into this universe.”

Watch the conversation below.

Deadline’s chat with Brosnahan on the red carpet tonight comes in the wake of Gunn assembling the entire cast for a photo at the first script reading in Atlanta earlier this week. One of the big surprises was seeing Nicholas Hoult having already shaved head for his turn as Lex Luthor.

A big deal for Brosnahan during that get-together: “I got to see the suit — and I was blown away!,” said. Suit, meaning not Lane’s but rather the Man of Steel’s (played by David Corenswet).

Brosnahan screen-tested for the coveted role of Superman’s girlfriend and beat out such actresses as Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor for the part. On the big screen, among those actresses who’ve played Lane are Margot Kidder, Amy Adams and Kate Bosworth.

Brosnahan is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actress in a Comedy Series tonight for Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Rachel Brosnahan on how she’s preparing to play Lois Lane in #SupermanLegacy and seeing the Superman suit for the first time #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/sr3LGHqBcS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2024

