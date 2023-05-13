‘Superman: Legacy’ Audition Process Gears Up As James Gunn Dives Into The Search To Find The Next Clark Kent, Lois Lane And Lex Luthor

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to take the top spot for the second straight weekend at the box-office, director James Gunn is now starting to turn his attentions to his next big project Superman: Legacy and the auditioning process that’s currently under way. For the last several weeks, talent has been submitting audition tapes for the main roles in the upcoming pic which include Clark Kent aka Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor. While Gunn has only just begun watching the tapes now that press for Guardians 3 is behind him, some of the names in the mix for Kent include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi and Andrew Richardson are among the actors in mix for the Superman role.

Sources also add that Emma Mackey,Rachel Brosnahan and Samara Weaving are among those testing for Lois Lane. The last of the test were submitted on May 4 and insiders with talent involved in auditioning have been told that the plan is for Gunn to watch every tape and a decision isn’t expected for some time but sill it seems we are gaining some traction at finding out in the next couple of months who will landed these highly-coveted roles.

As for Superman’s nemesis, Lex Luthor, there are various routes it could land. While Gunn has been checking with some A-list names he’s worked with in the past, sources say one role that has been testing as been for a part simply labeled “Apex” and for those that aren’t Superman historians, that part could actually be Apex Lex Luthor, who is not only version of the villain that has the strength to fight Superman but also would hint at a potential multiverse situation as Apex Lex did have run ins with other Luthors in various dimensions.

