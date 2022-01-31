‘From Superman to Clark Kent’: How fans reacted to KC Chiefs’ crushing loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the first half of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, but it was Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals who came out with a 27-24 win in overtime.

The game wasn’t without its thrilling moments, though. Read on to see what had Chiefs Kingdom talking online throughout the game, and check out other Chiefs fans’ reactions here.

Pregame: Tom Cruise, Ashanti and spaghetti

First, none other than Tom Cruise showed up in a “Top Gun: Maverick” ad/appreciation of the AFC Championship before the game.

Ashanti sang the national anthem but it seemed like her microphone cut out, prompting fans to sing along and make Arrowhead Stadium loud:

Me watching Ashanti sing the national anthem with her microphone cutting in and out pic.twitter.com/cohJPrxadJ — not cory (@IAmNotCory) January 30, 2022

Even the fans just singing the national anthem sounds loud. #ChiefsKingdom #nfl #KCvsCIN — Hayley Sandgren (@HayleeMurry) January 30, 2022

And always remember, chili does not go on spaghetti, as the Royals reminded everyone:

Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill

The first Kansas City drive of the game consisted of 11 plays and 84 yards and culminated in a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. It took all of six minutes. That drive set the tone for the whole first half.

Later, Mahomes launched another long pass to Mecole Hardman.

Make it 6 weeks of the best ball of Hardman’s career. Timing is not too shabby. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/7tG0LkCWr5 — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) January 30, 2022

Running in circles

In the first of many scrambles behind the line of scrimmage, Mahomes avoided a sack for a big touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, making the score 14-3.

That play even got the attention of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Mahomes on one today!! Sheesh! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 30, 2022

Then Mahomes connected again with Hardman.

Let's Drop 50 on them!!! #ChiefsKingdom — Eugene Mike (@EugeneMike7) January 30, 2022

Mahomes is such a blessing. Ty Ty Ty football gods #ChiefsKingdom — TERRELL SR (@Tnels0n) January 30, 2022

Interceptions, field goals, collapse

Kansas City’s troubles started with a Mahomes interception at the end of the third quarter.

The score was tied 21-21 when Cincinnati made a 52-yard field goal for a 24-21 lead, the first time Kansas City trailed.

Zac Taylor trying to beat the Chiefs with field goals pic.twitter.com/F5KasRThjf — Kofie (@Kofie) January 30, 2022

Evan McPherson has not missed a field goal in the postseason, he's 11-of-11 in the playoffs.



He's a rookie, also. Ridiculous — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 30, 2022

Kansas City fought back, utilizing how open Kelce always seemed to be in the second half of the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Has anyone ever covered a Kelce seam route? — Braden Kerr (@Bman348) January 30, 2022

I will never understand how teams let Kelce get so open — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 30, 2022

On third and goal near the end of the game, Mahomes was sacked for a 15-yard loss, forcing the Chiefs to try for a field goal. They got it on a 44-yard attempt, moving the game into overtime.

Mahomes with two ROOKIE mistakes. He believes in his magic so much he almost cost them the game. Just throw it away SOMETIMES. — VZA (@VladysKnight) January 30, 2022

Mahomes every week at the end of regulation. pic.twitter.com/JdVQWRBMgi — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 30, 2022

That overtime coin toss brought back some bad memories for Bills QB Josh Allen:

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

Then, in overtime, Mahomes threw another interception, setting Cincinnati up for another field goal and a win.

This is an incredible choke job from Mahomes. No way around it. — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 30, 2022

What happened to Patrick Mahomes today? Has there been a more stunning change from Superman back to Clark Kent in one playoff game? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2022

WHAT AM I WATCHINGGGGGGGGG — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 30, 2022

I don’t know how to explain to the inquisitive gentleman at CVS that I do not make the play calls for the Chiefs, I just proudly wear the jersey — Washington Post TikTok Guy ‍♂️ (@davejorgenson) January 30, 2022

The game ended with a 27-24 victory for the Cincinnati Bengals, and a lot of upset fans in Kansas City, but none of them more upset than Mahomes: