Superior Group of Companies, Inc. to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

Superior Group of Companies, Inc.

SEMINOLE, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc.® (NASDAQ: SGC) (the "Company") today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew D. Demott, Jr., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and members of the senior executive division leadership, will participate in the D.A. Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.



Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the investor relations presentations page of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions®, Public Identity®, Gifts By Design and Sutter’s Mill Specialties are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

Story continues

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

CONTACT: Contact: Andrew D. Demott, Jr. COO & CFO 727-803-7135 -OR- Hala Elsherbini Three Part Advisors Senior Managing Director 214-442-0016



