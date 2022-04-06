Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) shareholders have earned a 25% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) share price is up 96% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 33% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 45% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Superior Gold moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Superior Gold's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Superior Gold has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 45% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.0% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Superior Gold better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Superior Gold that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

