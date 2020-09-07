New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way

New superhero movies are coming thick and fast. Even with cinemas only just having re-opened amid uncertainty, there was always the guarantee DC and Marvel’s finest just waiting in the wings, ready for action.

But there are so many superhero movies now, that it’s almost impossible to keep up. From Marvel Phase 4, to DC’s multiverse-centric offerings, there’s enough to fill the schedules from now until 2023.

In fact, that’s exactly what’s happened. By my count, there are over 40 new superhero movies on the horizon over the next few years. That is a lot. To help you wade through the Shang-Chis and the Venom sequels of this world, we’ve assembled them all into one easy-to-use list.

Whether you’re superhero mad or just curious as to what Marvel movies are next – here’s your guide to every new superhero movie in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

New superhero movies (2020)

Wonder Woman 1984 – October 2, 2020

Black Widow – October 28 (UK)/November 6, 2020

New superhero movies (2021)

Eternals – February 12, 2021

Morbius – March 19, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – May 7, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage June 25, 2021

The Suicide Squad – August 8, 2021

The Batman – October 1, 2021

Spider-Man 3 – December 17, 2021

Black Adam – December 22, 2021

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – TBA 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League – TBA 2021

New superhero movies (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder – February 11, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022

The Flash – June 3, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022

Spider-Verse 2 – October 7, 2022

Untitled Marvel movie – October 7, 2022

Shazam 2 – November 4, 2022

Aquaman 2 – December 16, 2022

New superhero movies (2023)

Untitled Marvel movie – February 17, 2023

Untitled Marvel movie – May 5, 2023

Untitled Marvel movie – July 28, 2023

Untitled Marvel movie – November 3, 2023

New superhero movies (TBA)

