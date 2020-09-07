New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way

New superhero movies are coming thick and fast. Even with cinemas only just having re-opened amid uncertainty, there was always the guarantee DC and Marvel’s finest just waiting in the wings, ready for action.
But there are so many superhero movies now, that it’s almost impossible to keep up. From Marvel Phase 4, to DC’s multiverse-centric offerings, there’s enough to fill the schedules from now until 2023.
In fact, that’s exactly what’s happened. By my count, there are over 40 new superhero movies on the horizon over the next few years. That is a lot. To help you wade through the Shang-Chis and the Venom sequels of this world, we’ve assembled them all into one easy-to-use list.
Whether you’re superhero mad or just curious as to what Marvel movies are next – here’s your guide to every new superhero movie in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
- How to watch DC movies in order
- How to watch the Marvel movies in order
- Marvel contracts
- Marvel Phase 4
- MCU recap
New superhero movies (2020)
- Wonder Woman 1984 – October 2, 2020
- Black Widow – October 28 (UK)/November 6, 2020
New superhero movies (2021)
- Eternals – February 12, 2021
- Morbius – March 19, 2021
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – May 7, 2021
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage June 25, 2021
- The Suicide Squad – August 8, 2021
- The Batman – October 1, 2021
- Spider-Man 3 – December 17, 2021
- Black Adam – December 22, 2021
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – TBA 2021
- Zack Snyder's Justice League – TBA 2021
New superhero movies (2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder – February 11, 2022
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022
- Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022
- The Flash – June 3, 2022
- Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022
- Spider-Verse 2 – October 7, 2022
- Untitled Marvel movie – October 7, 2022
- Shazam 2 – November 4, 2022
- Aquaman 2 – December 16, 2022
New superhero movies (2023)
- Untitled Marvel movie – February 17, 2023
- Untitled Marvel movie – May 5, 2023
- Untitled Marvel movie – July 28, 2023
- Untitled Marvel movie – November 3, 2023
New superhero movies (TBA)
- Amazons (Wonder Woman spin-off)
- Ant-Man 3
- Blade
- Deadpool 3
- Fantastic Four reboot
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3
- Gotham City Sirens
- Green Lantern Corps
- Jackpot
- Kraven the Hunter
- Madame Web
- Silk
- Spider-Woman
- The New Gods
- The Trench (Aquaman spin-off)
- Untitled Sony/Marvel movie
- Untitled Mutants movie