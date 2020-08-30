Superhero Babies Turn Out On Twitter To Honor 'Black Panther' King Chadwick Boseman

As a sweet homage to the late actor and “Black Panther” King Chadwick Boseman, a super fan urged parents Saturday to post photos of their super hero children dressed in their Panther costumes.

It was just one of a string of heartfelt tributes that continued to pour in from friends, colleagues and fans after the death of Boseman from cancer at the age of 43 on Friday.

One particularly moving homage was from friend and actor Josh Grad, who posted one of his last texts from Boseman. “Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day,” Boseman mused about a gently rainy day in Los Angeles. “We should take advantage of every moment can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation.”

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

As for the incredibly cute kids, check out these members of a generation inspired by Boseman’s beloved king T’Challa and his community of Wakanda:

I would really love a thread of Black kids in Black Panther costumes, as a way to remember and celebrate #ChadwickBoseman — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

here are my babies, two different kind of black panthers, from halloween 🖤🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/xSbG2gBR2L — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

My Butter baby who will soon be 9, overheard me talking about his death & said "it's ok, he did what he was supposed to do before he died. We are going to get more Black superheroes bc of him". ‍♀️‍♀️ #WakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/2f0HCUJLmt — Black Bonnie (@CrazySexxy) August 29, 2020

Black Panther and Shuri 🥰 pic.twitter.com/I79mNAqG0Q — Dominique Devareaux (@melloyello1980) August 30, 2020

My niece Aandrea's...

