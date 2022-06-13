Superhero or ambulance-chaser? The fearsome lawyer doing battle with Hollywood

Lawyer Marc Toberoff, with the cover of Action Comics #1, in his California office - Zuma

I suspect that the lawyer Marc Toberoff likes to do Zoom interviews in front of a framed poster of the cover of Action Comics #1, the first appearance of Superman, for a couple of reasons. First, it declares that he’s not your standard-issue attorney. Second, it’s an excellent spur to explain what he does, and why movie studios have come to dread his name.

In 1933, two schoolfriends from Ohio, writer Jerry Siegel and illustrator Joe Shuster, started creating a new kind of comic-book hero called Superman. Five years later, they sold the rights to Detective Comics, Inc for just $130. The duo were paid handsomely while they were working for DC, but struggled financially after they left. They repeatedly failed to win back the rights to the character. Before they died in the 1990s, they were living off a stipend from Warner Bros (which made the Superman movies), given on the condition that they would never try again.

Toberoff represented Siegel and Shuster’s heirs during a 13-year legal struggle over those rights. It ended in disappointment in 2014 but, he tells me with pride: “We fought like hell.” The case also made him a celebrity, as lawyers go: Variety dubbed him a “legal Man of Steel”.

Now Toberoff is doing battle with another mega-franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is representing the estates of five freelancers who co-created characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Captain Marvel and Thor – and want their rights back. If he wins, and it’s a big “if”, then Marvel could lose the rights to several tentpole characters in 2023. Unlikely though it is, the mere possibility of this copyright Ragnarok has led Marvel’s parent company, Disney, to bring out the big guns.

Toberoff, who runs a small practice in Malibu, has been taking on copyright cases for almost 30 years. He has successfully represented the people who created Friday the 13th, Predator, Hellraiser and The Thing, as well as the heirs of James Brown and Ray Charles. He has been called an ambulance-chaser by critics and a hero by grateful clients.

“I will never take a case that I don’t believe in,” he says. “Almost of all of my cases are situations where I believe, for want of a better word, my client got screwed. They got paid a pittance for what ended up a franchise worth hundreds of millions of dollars. There’s a basic unfairness to that.”

Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, with Siegel's wife Joanne, in 1979 - Corbis

With big movies based on original ideas few and far between, Hollywood increasingly runs on old intellectual property. A character such as Spider-Man is a more valuable asset than any movie star or director: the most recent Spider-Man movie grossed almost $2 billion. When Amazon in March acquired MGM for $8.5 billion, it was paying for a catalogue rather than a functioning studio, theoretically enabling it to produce spinoffs from marquee IP such as James Bond and Rocky. The question of who owns the rights to such characters is therefore an expensive one.

American copyright law is designed to address the fundamental uncertainty over what an idea is worth. When you want to sell your house, Toberoff says, everybody involved knows the market value; but when you sell the rights to an unproven property, you have no idea whether it will become the cornerstone of a billion-dollar franchise or go nowhere. The 1976 Copyright Act therefore gave authors (or their estates) the right to terminate a copyright license, and renegotiate the rights or take them elsewhere, during a five-year window that opens 56 years after publication for older works and 35 years later for works published after the act became effective on January 1 1978. Properties currently facing termination include Nightmare on Elm Street, Robocop and Grease.

A few days after we spoke, it was announced that Toberoff had filed suit against Paramount Pictures on behalf of the heirs of Ehud Yonay, the journalist whose 1983 California magazine article, Top Guns, inspired the first Top Gun movie. The Yonays had terminated the copyright in 2020 – two years before the Covid-delayed release of Top Gun: Maverick, which is on track to be the highest-grossing film of 2022.

“Usually, if you’ve signed a bad contract, it’s your fault and you’re stuck with it,” Toberoff says. “To have this statutory right passed by Congress, despite all the lobbying interests of major publishing companies and studios, is quite remarkable. It is fair to say that this termination right is the most important authorial right, short of copyright itself. For some reason, it was barely being exercised in the film and television business until I came to town.”

Toberoff represents the heirs of Ehud Yonay, on whose piece Top Gun (pictured) was based - Getty

With his California tan and pugilist’s swagger, Toberoff seems younger than he is. Born in New York in 1955, he insists that he never really wanted to be a lawyer. “I applied to Columbia Law School and had the misfortune of getting in,” he quips. Life at a big law firm didn’t suit him, so in the 1980s, he moved to Los Angeles to try to break into the movie business, taking low-level jobs with director Robert Altman and producer Elliott Kastner.

Toberoff fell back into law in 1994 after reading the small ads in the Hollywood Reporter and coming across a plea for legal help from the son of the late screenwriter Robert Pirosh, whose 1960s TV show Combat! was set to be turned into a movie starring Bruce Willis. The movie never happened but after scrutinising old contracts and union agreements, Toberoff managed to get a big payout for Pirosh’s son. He quickly built up a reputation, scoring wins for the originators of old TV shows including Lassie, Get Smart and The Wild Wild West. “Word got around. Whenever there was a movie based on a TV series I would get a call: ‘I did this. They’re making a movie. Do I have any rights?’”

Toberoff says that he works on contingency – no win, no fee – to give creators a fighting chance against the studios. Sometimes it pays off handsomely. A clash with Warner Bros over the 2005 movie version of The Dukes of Hazzard eventually resulted in a $17.5 million settlement in favour of the producer of the independent movie that the property was based on. “They could have settled for a million dollars,” Toberoff says with a grin. “It just shows you that a lot of these cases are driven by ego or hubris. There’s sort of a disdain.”

Toberoff says that studios are similarly loath to do the right thing in termination cases. “They approach these things with a certain degree of entitlement. You have to understand that this is a business where the writer is the last person to get invited to the premiere. In general, it’s always better policy to try to settle cases before engaging in expensive litigation. But they rarely see it that way.”

His clients filed termination notices on their Marvel characters last spring, and Disney countersued in September. He can’t comment on an ongoing case, but it hinges on a crucial exception in the 1976 act governing “work made for hire”. If IP is created by a salaried employee, then the rights belong to the employer. If it’s created by a freelancer, it can become tricky depending on the exact circumstances and agreements made.

Toberoff is acting for the estates of the co-creators of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange - Matt Kennedy

Toberoff has been here before. In 2011 a court ruled that Jack Kirby’s foundational work for Marvel – which included co-creating Captain America, Hulk and the Fantastic Four – was work for hire, but the possibility of the Supreme Court considering the case and redefining the criteria in favour of creators led to Disney offering an undisclosed settlement and more prominent credit. Even if Toberoff loses, he may still win.

Whatever happens in the case of Spider-Man et al, Toberoff rubbishes the claim that it could result in the gutting of the MCU and a disparate bunch of new movies about Black Widow or Thor. “Fanboys don’t care about who created this, they just want their next superhero fix, so they go, ‘This is the end!’ It’s sheer nonsense. And the studios may or may not promote that fiction because it makes them look like the victim.”

As he points out, since the 1976 act gives the original grantee an exclusive window of opportunity to make a new deal, and only covers US rights, most termination notices result in renegotiation rather than divorce, with fans none the wiser. “Nine times out of 10, it’s going to end up in a new deal,” Toberoff says. “But the new deal will reflect the market value. That’s the whole point of the statute.”

Not every creator thinks that Toberoff is on their side. The prolific comic-book writer Mark Waid has written online: “Toberoff – and I speak from personal experience – is a bottom-feeding grifter, full-stop. Ugh.” The main bone of contention is the lawyer’s habit of taking a producer’s role on movies based on his clients’ properties: he is credited on forthcoming reboots of Hellraiser and Predator. In 2010, Warner Bros accused Toberoff of manipulating his clients with a view to producing his own Superman movie.

'I will never take a case that I don’t believe in': Toberoff in his office - Zuma

Toberoff bristles. He says he’s not a saint, and he makes a very good living, but he insists that he plays fair. Working on contingency makes him an entrepreneur. If a lawsuit results in a settlement or judgement, he gets a hefty chunk of cash, but if he wins the rights back, he gets nothing unless those rights are monetised, so those production credits are effectively his fee.

“The studio had their media machine try and turn me into Lex Luthor to deflect from the fact that my clients were a 90-year-old widow and a daughter who had MS,” he protests. “This is who they were trying to crush. I shouldn’t even respond to this kind of nonsense.”

You could read the accusation as a backhanded compliment: he’s a man worth attacking. Looking back, does he think his combative stance on copyright has changed the relationship between studios and creators for the better?

“I think certain studios have evolved,” he says. “I think it’s good business to respect the creator and try to do the right thing, even if you can pay a lawyer $1,200 an hour to come up with some way to avoid that.” Recently, he’s even come to some amicable agreements with his old antagonist Warner Bros. “I give them credit for that. I don’t think Disney has come to that point yet.”

I get the feeling that Toberoff relishes the fight.