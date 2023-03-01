Supergoop!'s Infamous Unseen Sunscreen Is Now Available in Full Body Form

Sunscreen brand, Supergoop! changed the SPF game with the launch of Unseen Sunscreen in 2018. Now back for a second time, five years later, the brand is coming for your entire being with the drop of a body version of the "Unseen" Sunscreen.

The iconic OG Unseen Sunscreen is an invisible gel SPF that also doubles as a makeup primer with many skin-loving benefits geared towards the protection and care of the face. Supergoop!'s Unseen Body comes in a silky, glide-able gel formula that spreads effortlessly for quick and seamless application on the body. Unseen Body has unique ingredients such as olive leaf, fruit extracts and plant-derived emollients that are all optimized to nourish and retain moisture in the skin.

Supergoop!'s launch of Unseen Face and Body products inevitably changes the game for Black and Brown people looking for suncare protection that avoids the white and purple cast. The brand's Unseen Body retails for $42 USD and is up for grabs via the brand's website.