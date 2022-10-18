‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Receives Sentence of 50 Years to Life After Rape Conviction

Actor Kaalan Walker received a sentence of 50 years to life on Monday following his April conviction on multiple counts of rape.

Walker, 27, had been out on bail, the LA Times reported, but was taken into custody following the sentencing.

Walker, an actor and rapper best known for his role in “Superfly,” was convicted of raping six people and sexually assaulting another on April 18.

However, Walker was acquitted of an additional three charges, including two charges of forcible rape.

Prosecutors said the attacks occurred between 2013 and 2018, and included three under age victims.

City news service said Walker lured victims through promises of introducing them to famous people or taking them to music video shoots.