Superfight set: Cris Cyborg to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 232

Cris Cyborg’s featherweight title will be on the line when she battles bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes on Dec. 29. (Getty)

The first champion versus champion fight between women in UFC history is set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino will defend her title against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes on Dec. 29 at UFC 232.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the bout was set after it was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

It pits a pair of power-punching Brazilians against each other in what figures to be a high-intensity battle. It will give Nunes the opportunity to become the first woman in UFC history to hold championships in two weight classes.

White said he doesn’t know yet whether or not it will be the card’s main event.

But no matter where it lands, it figures to draw significant interest. Cyborg has long been the most dominant female MMA fighter in the world and has largely been unchallenged. Nunes, who opened her career at featherweight, has blossomed into a star at bantamweight. Nunes submitted Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to win the bantamweight belt, and then battered ex-champion Ronda Rousey in her first defense, winning in just 48 seconds.

Nunes has since defended her belt successfully against Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington. But she’s venturing into entirely different territory when she faces Cyborg.

Cyborg lost her pro debut on May 17, 2005, when she submitted to an Erica Paes kneebar. She has gone 20-0 with a no-contest since and has rarely been in a competitive bout. She’s 5-0 in the UFC and is 3-0 in title matches.

Cyborg initially didn’t want to fight Nunes because she preferred not to fight a fellow Brazilian. But once Nunes asked for the fight, Cyborg said she’s determined to finish it.

“She called me out,” Cyborg told Yahoo Sports. “She asked for this fight, and now she has to handle it. I will see her on Dec. 29.”

