Superfans, bonkers bands and spray tans: your complete guide to Eurovision 2023

Homegrown hopeful: Mae Muller is representing the UK at Eurovision - Anthony Harvey/IOMTV Malta/Shutterstock

The world’s biggest and longest-running music competition has come to Royaume-Uni. Rejoice, or hide behind the sofa (delete according to taste and tolerance). It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that the UK is staging the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. So who will score “douze points” and who will get the humiliating “nul”? We’ve answered the 11 key questions about Saturday night’s feast of musical cheese…

Have the scousers embraced Eurovision?

Because of our woeful recent record, this is the first contest held in Blighty for 25 years. Eurovision fever has duly gripped the nation, dominating the TV and radio schedules. Tuesday and Thursday’s semi-finals were broadcast on BBC One for the first time. A whopping 12 million UK viewers are expected to tune in for the grand final, joined by 160 million worldwide. That’s a lot of crisp crumbs on a lot of sofas.

With fans flocking to Merseyside, the city has been transformed. There’s a “EuroVillage” on the waterfront with food, drink and live music – like a mud-free Glastonbury. It will be rammed with 25,000 flag-waving, fancy-dressed fans come Saturday. Cultural highlights have so far included art exhibitions, an outdoor concert by English National Opera and a submarine parade through the streets.

The party atmosphere inside the M&S Bank Arena was infectious during this week’s semis and should reach fever pitch for the main event. See it as a camper Coronation. Penny Mordaunt is presumably Pritt-Sticking sequins to her sword as we speak.

Party atmosphere: the M&S Bank Arena during the first semi-final - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda

Will everyone still just vote for Ukraine?

Quite likely. Blue-and-yellow flags are a common sight around Liverpool, while 3,000 tickets were made available to Ukrainians living in the UK. Opposition to the Russian invasion and support for citizens under fire are still riding high. The same sentiment helped propel Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra to victory last year with their defiant folk-rap song Stefania.

That aside, Ukraine has quickly established itself as a major Eurovision player. Since making its debut in 2003, it has won three times and been runner-up twice.

This year’s entrant, Heart of Steel by electro duo Tvorchi, looks likely to score highly.

Which will be this year’s Spinal Tap?

Novelty songs with bonkers staging are Eurovision’s speciality, so talking points should be plentiful. Austria’s unhinged dance duo Teya & Salena claim their song Who the Hell is Edgar?, was written by the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe. Norway’s Alessandra is a goth Lady Gaga whose pyro-pop banger Queen of Kings “celebrates her life as a bisexual woman”.

Germany has gone for glam-metal and Moldova for Neolithic flutes with antler-clad dancers.

“Ones for the dads” include Israel’s Noa Kirel (a pocket rocket with powerful Beyoncé-style choreography), and Poland's Blanka (an ex-model surrounded by bendy dancers). Perhaps daftest of the lot are Croatia’s moustachioed military fetishwear and Finland’s green flouncy sleeves resembling a flamenco-dancing Incredible Hulk. Now there’s an image to conjure with.

How orange will host Hannah Waddingham be?

Hosting trio: Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham at the first semi-final - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Very. Expect Strictly Come Dancing levels of spray tan. The statuesque Ted Lasso actress was the undoubted hit of the semi-finals. Alongside co-presenters Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina, Waddingham thoroughly stole the show with her easy chemistry, smooth patter and willingness to join in the silliness (see her interview with feathered Irish puppet Dustin the Turkey).

She even wowed with her powerhouse a-cappella vocals while playing “air guitar”. Forget who triumphs in the contest. Multi-talented Waddingham’s career could be the real winner.

Will President Zelensky turn up?

Volodymyr Zelensky usually attends the opening of a manilla envelope to raise global support. The Ukrainian leader says he has “great respect” for the UK but Slovakia or Poland would have been his preference to host, so Ukrainians would find it easier to attend. But he won't be, even by videolink, after Eurovision organisers decided an appearance would be “against the rules”.

Yet there will be a strong Ukrainian presence on stage. Co-presenter Sanina fronts Ukrainian alt-rock band The Hardkiss, while reigning champions Kalush Orchestra will open the show. There could also be a cameo from drag queen Verka Serduchka, a cult hero who finished runner-up in 2007 while dressed entirely in tin foil. Mmm, sweaty.

Will President Zelensky make an appearance at Eurovision? - APAImages/Shutterstock

Remind me why Australia is part of Europe?

Have the flamin’ galahs gatecrashed? Not quite. Eurovision has long been popular Down Under and it was invited to send an act in 2015 for the contest’s 60th anniversary, and Australia has taken part ever since. It pays a fee to help fund the event but is barred from hosting. If Australia won, it would nominate a European nation to stage the contest on its behalf. Whether it’s us could depend on the Ashes result.

How sarcastic will commentator Graham Norton be?

Perhaps a little less than usual, due to the unusual circumstances. With Britain hosting on behalf of Ukraine, he could be a little kinder and less waspish than usual. Never fear, though. There will still be plenty of scope for lightly mocking the funny foreigners. And with an epic four-hour broadcast to fill, Norton will need to amuse himself (and us viewers) somehow.

He just needs to heed the advice of his predecessor Terry Wogan, whose trick to pacing himself was to never pour his first drink before the ninth act. Listen out for a change in tone when Norton does likewise. He’s a white wine man, whereas Wogan’s preference was Baileys Irish cream.

Will the UK come last again?

The homegrown hopeful is Mae Muller, our first female entrant for five years, with sassily meta track I Wrote a Song. Embarrassingly, the UK has finished rock bottom five times in the past 20 years. However, spaceman Sam Ryder broke that poor run by finishing a plucky second last time – hence us being invited to host.

Can Muller go one better?

Well, she was born in 1997, the same year that we last won with Katrina & the Waves’ entry Love Shine a Light, which could be an omen. Just pray we don’t fall victim to “the curse of song two”. The second song performed at the final has never won. It’s the slot of death.

Will Catherine Tate be funny?

Among those who care about such fripperies, there was frenzied speculation about who would declare the results of the UK national jury. Would it be a Liverpudlian musician, such as Paul McCartney (dream on) or Mel C from the Spice Girls (much more plausible)? Or just a random celebrity, such as Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman or Lorraine Kelly in previous years?



It was announced on Wednesday that it would be Catherine Tate, best known for her sketch show and as Doctor Who companion Donna Noble. Will she do it in the guise of foul-mouthed Nan (“What a f---ing liberty!”) or surly schoolgirl Lauren (“Am I bovvered?”). Unlikely. Chances are that Tate will play it pretty straight with the odd witticism.

Will countries still just vote for their neighbours?

Hopefully less so than usual, due to pro-Ukrainian sentiment and a general sense of unity. However, geopolitics inevitably strays into the contest in the form of block voting. Watch out for the Slavic vote, the Nordic vote and the Francophone vote. Not forgetting Greece and Cyprus, which always award each other the maximum 12 points. Expect ironic cheers when they invariably do so.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be broadcast live on Saturday at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

