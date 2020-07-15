Superdrug reduces gift sets to just 49p for a limited time only

Superdrug launch Super Sale with up to 99% off beauty, hair and skincare products. (Yahoo Style)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There is nothing we love more than a bargain, and Superdrug has provided us with exactly that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The high street health and beauty retailer has launched one epic sale with up to 99% off, which is set to last for a whopping 28 days.

Superdrug’s Super Sale will start on 15 July and come to an end on 11 August.

This month-long price drop will see huge beauty and haircare brands reduced in price, including Sanctuary Spa, Spectrum, e.l.f cosmetics, L’Oreal and many more.

Every day over the course of the next four weeks a new one-day-only deal will be released on other highly coveted cosmetic and skincare essentials, including Garnier and Maybelline.

So if there is a new product you want to experiment with, or a make-up must have you want to stock up on, now is the time.

Shoppers can not only buy discounted individual products, but also gift sets too, some of which will be reduced to an eye-watering 49p.

Several products are available at an incredible 99% off the original retail value, from Sanctuary’s Spa Signature Set that was £20, to Spectrum’s Brush & Bag Set, which is now down from £70 to just 49p.

Shop Superdrug’s Super Sale

Sanctuary Spa Beauty Sleep Selection Gift Set | 49p

Sanctuary Spa Beauty Sleep Selection Gift Set

Sanctuary Spa Signature Showstopper Gift Set | 49p

Sanctuary Spa Signature Showstopper Gift Set

Sanctuary Spa Bathing Beauties | 49p

Sanctuary Spa Bathing Beauties

e.l.f. Cosmetics Rose Gold Look Makeup Gift Set

L'Oreal Men Expert Carbon Power Set

Superdrug Bloom Mandarin & Lime Basil Gift Set

Superdrug Bloom 12 Days of Beauty & Body

L'Oreal Men Expert Kickstart Toiletry Gift Set

Revolution Nude Lip Vault | 49p

Revolution Nude Lip Vault

Story continues

Spectrum Bumper Brush & Bag Set

Revolution Shade and Contour Kit | 49p

Revolution Shade and Contour Kit

I Heart Revolution Chocolate Heart Makeup Gift Set | 49p

I Heart Revolution Chocolate Heart Makeup Gift Set

I Heart Revolution Chocolate Vault Makeup Gift Set | 49p

I Heart Revolution Chocolate Vault Makeup Gift Set

I Heart Vending Machine | 49p

I Heart Vending Machine

Revolution Contour & Define Set



