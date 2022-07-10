Superdrug pays Hong Kong billionaire owner Li Ka-shing £35m

Billionaire Li Ka-shing - Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

Superdrug has paid out £35m in dividends to its Hong Kong owner Li Ka-shing.

The chain, which has about 800 stores across the UK and Ireland, has been under the ownership of Mr Li’s Chinese conglomerate since 2002.

Mr Li is one of Asia’s richest men and in the UK owns not just the Superdrug pharmacies, but also pub chain Greene King and the Three mobile phone network.

The 93-year-old retired from the day-to-day running of his empire in 2018 and has an estimated fortune of $36.4bn (£30.2bn), according to Forbes.

The retailer halted dividend payments in 2020 after the pandemic hit, but they were resumed in the year to January 1 as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

A spokesman for Superdrug said: “Retail has had a tough period weathering the storm of the pandemic and in 2020 we took the decision to stop all dividend payments.

“In 2021 we have seen footfall start to return to the high street and continued growth in our online sales.

“Accordingly we have paid an appropriate amount of dividends in relation to the revenue and profit delivered within the Superdrug business.”

Sales were flat at £1.1bn compared with the previous year, but pre-tax profit rose to £45m from £18m driven by the easing of Covid restrictions and the subsequent increase in visits to stores.

During the year, the company also ploughed £10.4m into its pension scheme, which moved it to a surplus position. The company has access to a £125m credit facility from its parent company.

The chain has recently frozen prices on more than 100 essential products for the rest of the year to help cash-strapped customers.

Superdrug chief executive Peter Macnab said 2021 was another year spent tackling the effects of the pandemic and warned that there are further challenges ahead.

“The inflationary environment started by the pandemic has now been accelerated by the Ukraine crisis and we see significant pressure on retail’s operating margins, as well as reduced consumer confidence and disposable income,” he said about the company’s accounts.

“We are working hard to support our customers through these challenging times and doing what we can to minimise the impact of price rises, as we stand firm in our mission to bring the very best of accessible health and beauty to the high street.”