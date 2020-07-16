Superdrug's Super Sale sees Olay products reduced by over 50%: Shop the 6 skincare must haves

Olay skincare products have over 50% off in Superdrug's Super Sale. (Getty Images)

For some, taking time out to enjoy a pamper is one of the small luxuries in life.

While some may only have time for a quick dab of moisturiser and eye gel in the busy mornings, others may dedicate an hour or two to their self care.

One thing is for certain Olay is one of the go-to skincare brands to indulge in, which is why it is music to our ears to learn it is on sale at Superdrug.

The high street beauty and health company launched an unmissable Super Sale earlier this week, which saw select beauty brands reduced to just 49p.

Now, the label has slashed prices on select Olay must haves.

While some may be looking for a nourishing moisturiser to soothe dry and dehydrated skin, others may need a with SPF in or a gentle skincare product for their sensitive skin.

Others may want their moisturiser to double up as a tinted moisturiser and primer, and Olay has you covered.

However, beauty buffs looking to target the dark under eye area and reduce puffiness in the delicate area, will be lusting after a cooling eye cream to leave them looking brighter.

For those looking to up the ante when it comes to their skincare routine, investing in a night cream is a must.

Superdrug has slashed prices by over 50% on select Olay products, as part of their unmissable Super Sale.

We have found the top-rated Olay products, which have been discounted, to suit everyone’s skincare needs and budgets.

Shop the top-rated Olay products in Superdrug’s sale

Olay Total Effects Moisturiser SPF 30

Olay’s Total Effects Moisturiser is one of the brand’s bestselling skincare products, as it boasts a ViitaNiacin formula, enriched with vitamins B3, C and E, which combine to boost the skin’s self renewal for glowing complexion. So it is no surprise it has received glowing reviews, with some hailing it an “essential facial care routine.”

Olay Retinol24 Night Eye Cream Retinol & Vitamin B3

Olay’s Night Eye Cream contains retinoid complex and vitamin B3 to smoothe fine lines and brighten the eye ares. So it is no surprise customers have praised it for achieving “magnificent results”.

Olay Regenerist Lightweight Day Cream SPF30

The Regenerist Day Cream not only protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays, but also works to reduce the appearance of ageing, which is why customers have hailed it a “god send”.

Olay Complete BB Cream SPF15 Moisturiser Fair

Olay’s Complete BB Cream contains SPF15, as well as a deeply nourishing formula, which contains vitamins B3, E and Pro-V B5, all of which work to hydrate the skin for 24 hours. One buyer gushed: “This was a really nice moisture cream with the added bonus of a hint of colour. Perfect for a quick make over in the morning!”

Olay Complete Care 3in1 Day Normal/Dry Skin Cream

The Complete Care 3 in 1 not only moisturises normal and dry skin, but also provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. One buyer’s review read: “I've now been using this day cream for 5 days now and could see a difference in my skin within as little as 2/3 days.”

Olay Retinol24 Night Serum With Retinol & Vitamin B3

Olay’s Retinol24 is more than a triple threat. The enriched formula, which contains, retinoid complex and vitamin B3, works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and pores, while also firming and brightening the skin for 24 hours. “This stuff is amazing!”, gushed one happy customer.