Stunning Supercut Exposes Donald Trump Campaign's Whitewashing On LGBTQ Issues

President Donald Trump’s record of rolling back LGBTQ+ rights is the focus of a new supercut that has gone viral and been seen more than 2 million times.

First lady Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter, attempt to spin the narrative on the administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda in the video that The Recount released on Twitter on Sunday.

But their pro-Trump comments are cut alongside news reports of White House policy proposals that completely contradict them.

“The Trump family has spent the campaign’s closing days whitewashing the president’s abysmal record on LGBTQ issues,” The Recount tweeted.

Check out the video here:

The Trump family has spent the campaign's closing days whitewashing the president's abysmal record on LGBTQ issues.



Let's roll the tape: pic.twitter.com/bJfsav3FxT — The Recount (@therecount) November 1, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.