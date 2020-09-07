'SuperCorp,' 'Karamel' and More Dance It Out in Supergirl Season 5 Gag Reel

Be they heroic or villainous, no one in National City can resist an impromptu dance party.

The proof is in this gag reel (from Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season, available Sept. 8 on Blu-ray and DVD), which finds the cast of the CW drama showing off its fancy footwork between takes. The gag reel, obtained exclusively by TVLine, is also a ‘shippers delight, lending itself to countless gif-able moments.

And can you blame Supergirl & Co. for needing to shake out their nerves this season? Between Lex Luthor literally rewriting reality to the return of that cosmic troublemaker with a tongue twister of a name, there was plenty of tension to dance through in Season 5.

As for how much more dancing the future holds for Supergirl, that answer will have to wait until 2021. After shutting down production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Arrowverse (or is it the CWverse?) series won’t return with new episodes until the new year. (The break will also be nice for leading lady Melissa Benoist, who is pregnant with her first child.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to enjoy your favorites showing off their best moves, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 6 below.

More from TVLine

Best of TVLine