Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:SCOMNET) investors will be pleased with their strong 271% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) stock is up an impressive 251% over the last five years. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.5%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 32% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 29% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad, it has a TSR of 271% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Supercomnet Technologies Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 30% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Supercomnet Technologies Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Supercomnet Technologies Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

