Supercharged Pontiac GTO That Won't Quit

Elizabeth Puckett
·2 min read

And with 800-horsepower, who's going to stop it?

The 2004-2006 Pontiac GTO is one of the coolest cars on the used American muscle car market for many reasons. These reasons include its sleeper aesthetic, iconic namesake, and ridiculous engine options. When we say that you could get some great powerhouses in these cars, we mean it as the LS1 came as the standard or base model option with the higher trim boasting a 400 horsepower LS2. While this sounds like an incredible feat from a production car in the early 2000s, because it is, it's nothing compared to this sick 800 horsepower GTO. With a ton of modification and some ridiculous driving skills, this thing quickly amazes any on-lookers lucky enough to find themselves in its presence.

Under the hood of this 2006 Pontiac GTO is a massive LS3 V8 engine that has been forged and supercharged to produce an insane 800 horsepower. Everything from burnouts to drag racing is made quick work by this incredible machine and the crazy man who made it all possible. All of that power is sent through a six-speed manual transmission, and right next to the shifter sits a hydraulic e-brake which makes sliding this gigantic machine around corners easy as pie. This car was built to drift, and burnout is the most show-offish way possible, and it accomplishes that goal quite well with the driver, Jose, behind the wheel.

While we were all watching this incredible and inspecting the engine, the Hoonigan team was setting up a special surprise for the driver of this vehicle. Finally, the Hoonigan property had its own racing course, which they quickly constructed from orange siding and some barrels. Jose started up his fire-breathing beast and took it for a whirl around the lot with skill and brutality. Showing off is this car's strong suit, and with that much power and an entire track to strut its stuff, it did not disappoint. After hitting a wall, Jose simply laughed and continued pushing the car to unbelievable limits.

