Supercharged 2008 Ford Mustang GT Has Only 4,600-Miles On The Clock

The 2008 Ford Mustang GT was a hit of a car in both performance and looks. Representing one of the most popular generations of the Ford Mustang, Ford gave the Mustang plenty to work with, but this example takes it even further, this low-mileage Mustang GT has been modified to offer even more!

The biggest upgrade is the Saleen Series VI supercharger that’s been fired onto the 4.6-liter V8 engine. This supercharged engine exhales through a set of long tube headers and Kooks x-pipe with Pypes Violator axle-back exhaust system. Power is sent from the engine through a 5-speed manual transmission, that feeds into a limited-slip differential. It rolls on seven-spoke 19-inch DZ wheels, which are wrapped in 285/35 Micheline Pilot Sport 4S tires. It gets stopping power from a Brembo Big Brake kit, and has Ford Racing lowering springs, shocks, and a sway bar kit.

This Mustang GT is covered in orange paint, with the hood and trunk painted black. It has Boss 281 decals and hockey stick stripes. It also has a front splitter, a rear spoiler, fog lights, driving lights, sequential taillights, orange mirror covers, aftermarket headlight housings, and dual polished exhaust outlets.

This Mustang is for sale by Griot's Motors. Griot's offers restoration, sales, service and storage of classic and collectible cars. Visit here to learn more and check out their consignment program.

