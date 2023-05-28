Stormy weekend risk on the Prairies includes severe storms, possible supercells

An unsettled pattern across the eastern Prairies will stay put as we round out the final days of May. This means a daily threat for thunderstorms for the foreseeable future, with the severe risk in southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

People in these regions will want to be weather-aware and stay tuned for updates, especially on Saturday, as conditions will favour the chance of supercells in extreme southern Saskatchewan. While very low, that means a non-zero tornado risk should supercells develop.

The robust Rex block that’s bringing quintessentially summery weather to Ontario will continue sparking a risk for severe thunderstorms on the Prairies this weekend.

A series of disturbances running against this stubborn high will combine with a flow of unstable air drifting north from stateside, fuelling a continued risk for potent thunderstorms across the eastern Prairies.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued severe thunderstorm watches for southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba Saturday evening.

ECCC has also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Regional Municipalities of Excel, Viceroy Ormiston, Verwood, Lake of The Rivers, Assiniboia, and Willow Bunch, including St Victor.

Areas: Southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba

Weather: Forecasters expect a new low-pressure system to track over the international border into southern Saskatchewan on Saturday, setting the stage for renewed thunderstorm activity.

The timing of this low’s arrival is key to the severity of Saturday’s storms, as a later arrival will lead to less-severe storms by the time they bubble up across the region.

Areas at risk on Saturday will likely see scattered thunderstorms develop through the afternoon, with some storms potentially organizing into supercells into the evening hours. It is also possible any supercells that might develop could have some rotation.

The main threats will be strong wind gusts and large hail, but there’s a non-zero risk for tornadoes within any supercells that manage to develop.

A stormy, summer-like outlook

As the ridge of high pressure remains locked in place over the Great Lakes, any developing systems stateside will continue to feed moisture and heat toward the southern Prairies heading into the weekend.

All three Prairie provinces will need to keep their eyes to the sky on Sunday. The initial low-pressure system, which is in no hurry due to the stagnant pattern, will continue to foment a risk for severe thunderstorms in portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Sunday.

Farther west, a sinking front will trigger some active weather in Alberta through the afternoon and evening hours.

Check back with The Weather Network in the coming days as details on the storm threat become clearer, especially if your plans take you outdoors this weekend.

Summer-like heat will keep daytime highs in the upper 20s and low 30s through the long range, especially in southern Manitoba. The combination of heat and an active pattern will keep the risk for storms in the forecast for several days, again primarily focused on southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Prepare

Stay alert and monitor the forecast for updates. Have a plan and a place to head indoors if the weather changes.

Watches mean conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Warnings mean they are imminent or occurring in your area.

Thumbnail courtesy of Kyle Brittain, taken in Saskatchewan.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates on the Prairies.