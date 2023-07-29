Supercell potential in Alberta as severe storm risk returns to Western Canada

The last weekend in July could be quite storm-filled in Western Canada. A multi-day, severe storm setup will take shape on Saturday and Sunday, stretching from northern B.C. to southern Saskatchewan. With plenty of instability and daytime heating, conditions will be quite favourable.

On Saturday, forecasters will be keeping a close eye on the extreme southern section of Alberta, where rotating storms will be possible with the added ingredient of the jet stream position.

Saturday

Areas: Southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan

Timing: Late afternoon into the evening

Weather: Quite the active day is on the table for southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan. The daytime heating in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan is setting up instability in the areas for severe thunderstorms. The main hazards are strong wind gusts, heavy rain and large hail.

The hail can be up to golf ball-sized. Through the southern end of Alberta, there is also the risk of some rotation, increasing the risk for some supercells. This is because the jet stream, which is sitting over that area, is further strengthening storms as it removes excess cold air from the top.

Through the foothills, the severe storms are due to the dry air off the Rockies. Instability, combined with the daytime heating, will lead to scattered storms through the area. The main hazards continue to be the large hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

In B.C., most storms are going to continue to remain below warning criteria, but some may become severe with the risk of large hail, strong winds and heavy rain. The area with non-severe storms can still expect heavy rain and strong winds.

Temperatures did cool down with the ridge moving towards the east but Saturday will see a weak ridge building back into southern B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan. This will bring the temperatures back up into the high-20s across the southern sections.

Sunday

Areas: B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: Heading into Sunday, a much larger widespread risk for severe storms sets up across Alberta, B.C. and southern Ssaskatchewan. These storms will continue to be scattered in nature and are being produced thanks to the daytime heating building back into Alberta from the ridge that is is planting itself deeper into the province.

The ridge builds farther north for Sunday, with the temperatures reaching the low 30s across southern Alberta.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.

The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Western Canada.

