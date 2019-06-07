Supercars and TCR in support slot discussions

Supercars has so far kept TCR at arm's length, after turning down initial approaches to both promote the category, and then take it on as a support category.

As a result TCR Australia has instead become the headline act for the Shannons Nationals for its inaugural season.

However TCR Australia promoters the Australian Racing Group are still working on getting the category on the Supercars bill as soon as next season.

Supercars is yet to close the door on the idea as well, the series' general manager – operations Kurt Sazkzewski revealing preliminary discussions have taken place.

“There are already a number of well-established, successful and popular support categories aligned with Supercars and our calendar,” Sakzewski said.

“There have been preliminary discussions but we are still very early on in the planning process for next year."

