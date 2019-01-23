Supercars squad to run Alfa Romeos in TCR Australia

The two Alfas are currently being built by Romeo Ferraris in Milan, Italy, to the 2019 spec currently being homologated, which means GRM will be the first team in the world to get its hands on the latest of the brand's TCR hardware.

They'll then be shipped to GRM's Melbourne workshop, ahead of a two-car programme for the upcoming debut TCR Australia season, set to kick off in May.

The team, which recently made headlines thanks to the shock axing of Supercars veteran Garth Tander in exchange for Richie Stanaway, is yet to name any drivers for its TCR programme.

The TCR plan ties in with GRM's deal to build the S5000 open-wheeler cars, with both brand new categories managed by the Australian Racing Group and set to run on the Shannons Nationals bill.

“We have been looking with interest in the TCR series from a far, at both the local and international competition, and we have been really impressed,” said team boss Barry Rogers.

"There’s no doubt that TCR competition is a cost-effective way to compete, which is why we have decided to secure two Alfa Romeos for the 2019 season in Australia.

“Obviously, GRM is heavily invested in Supercars and that remains our primary focus, however, like our involvement in S5000, we have seen a new market and we are very keen to be involved.

“Myself and our head engineer Richard Hollway went to Europe to visit a number of TCR manufacturers, and we were particularly impressed with the Romeo Ferraris team. The way they are in business is very similar to us – family-run business, strong ties with car makers and we were impressed by their enthusiasm.

“It won’t be the first time that GRM has raced Alfa Romeos in Australia too. We raced an Alfa Romeo 155 in the 1995 Australian Super Touring Championship for Steven Richards, so there’s something romantic about us having done this deal with Romeo Ferraris to secure the two Alfas."

ARG director Matt Braid added that both GRM and the Alfa Romeos will be a welcome addition to the inaugural TCR Australia grid.

“Alfa Romeo is a prestigious, global brand, with a great racing heritage and it’s fantastic to welcome them into the inaugural TCR Australia Series,” said Braid said.

“It’s really pleasing to add another great manufacturer to the TCR Australia grid with Alfa Romeo joining Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Honda who are already represented.

"Having a team of the calibre of Garry Rogers Motorsport is a great endorsement for the category. GRM is one of the best motorsport operations in Australia and I know they will put together a formidable TCR programme.

“Momentum for the category is in full swing now and we are looking forward to a raft of exciting announcements in the coming weeks.”