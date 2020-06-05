Supercars rookie cuts first post-lockdown laps

Walkinshaw Andretti United helped organise the TRS laps for Fullwood in a bid to get the star rookie's eye in ahead of the resumption of the Supercars season later this month.

The 22-year-old drove a FT-40 chassis supplied by TRS regulars mtec Motorsport, with WAU engineer Terry Kerr (pictured below) also attending the test.

According to Fullwood driving the Tatuus was an eye-opening experience, and not just because he hasn't driven a racing car since March. Having jumped straight into Supercars at a young age, Fullwood has surprisingly little single-seater experience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The biggest thing for me is that I had actually only ever done six laps in an open-wheeler," he told Motorsport.com. "So it was a really different experience, but it was cool as. I didn't know what to expect.

Bryce Fullwood

Bryce Fullwood Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United