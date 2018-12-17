Supercars to open 2020 entry tender next year

Two RECs were handed back to the series at the end of this season, with Triple Eight slimming back to two cars in the wake of Craig Lowndes' retirement, and Tickford Racing only retaining three of its own RECs due its alliance with 23Red Racing.

That means the Supercars field will shrink from 26 regular entries to 24 next season.

The series hopes to have those shelved entries back on track for the 2020 season, however, with plans to put the two RECs out to tender early next year.

"We’ve had a lot of interest, which has been great," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"Some parties were even trying to put programmes together for 2019, but it was just impossible to be able to get that ready for Adelaide.

"We’ll be launching a tender process for the two RECs that we have early next year. They’ll be for entering the 2020 season.

"I can’t speak for the parties we’ve been talking to, and obviously it’s not an entry until you see an entry – but we’re happy with the calibre of the people that we’re talking to and how genuine those discussions are."

In the meantime, Seamers says he's happy enough with a strong 24-car field, as well as any Wildcard entries that show up along the way.

"We’ve got 24 brilliant cars, we’ve also got a great Wildcard programme," he said.

"There’s not many fields around the word operating at a calibre that ours are, only separated by tenths, so [two less cars] won’t have any impact on the show."