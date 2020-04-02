Supercars: June return "best-case scenario"

The category is currently deep in planning for a TV-only return, with a focus on reducing the manpower required to stage a round.

Measures such as format changes (no pitstops), two-day race weekends and having race control and TV production crews off-site are all being considered to facilitate a speedy return once Australian mass-gathering restrictions are softened.

Motorsport.com understands there are at least four revised calendars in the works, however when the series can get back to racing remains a mystery.

While the Winton round in June is still formally on the schedule, Seamer concedes that there is simply no way of telling if that's an achievable target.

He says on current information June is considered the "best-case scenario", but being any more specific than that would be bending the truth.

"The reality is that nobody knows for sure when, and under what circumstances, we're going to be able to put an event on," he said.

"To project exactly which event is going to be first and when, you're either lying or you're Nostradamus.

"For us, we're remaining flexible. We've got a few different plans.

"Do I know what the date of Winton is? No, because I'm not a liar and I'm not Nostradamus.

"I'm not trying to be elusive around when or how, the reality is that there are so many different scenarios that impact the timelines.

"All we can do is scenario plan, and as we get guidance from the government, update those plans.

"I think the reality is, from what I'm hearing from other sports and everyone else, June for a TV-only product is the best-case scenario."

Supercars is adamant it can still deliver a full 14-round 2020 schedule, even if it means running well into 2021.

In the meantime the series will stage a 10-round Eseries, featuring a spectacular line-up of international circuits.

Round 1 will take place on the Phillip Island and Monza layouts next Wednesday.